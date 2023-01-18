Warm, cozy stays await state park visitors in the Chesapeake region

Cover photo: A visitor at Black Moshannon State Park in Pennsylvania surveys frozen Black Moshannon Lake. (Courtesy of PABucketlist.com)
The snow shovel propped outside the entrance to the stout stone and log cabin — erected by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s — told me I had come to the right place at the right time.
Gone were the swarming summer fans of Black Moshannon State Park on northcentral Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Plateau. Gone were the pursuits of paddling, swimming and hiking in shorts. Moving in were we imbibers of winter and its simple pleasures of bare trees, snowy trails, star-pricked skies and the sensory thrill of sidling up to a log fire on a chilly night.
Black Moshannon is one of 36 state parks in Pennsylvania that offer lodging for those who don’t shy away from a winter experience. The Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks has been increasing access to its state parks during cold months and offers 378 modern or rustic cabins, lodges, camping cottages (think wooden tents with electricity), unique houses and campsites.
Once mainly the province of warm-weather recreation, state parks in Pennsylvania have met the increasing demand of those looking to get outdoors in cold weather. Last winter, Black Moshannon recorded almost 59,000 visitors.
In addition to my rustic cabin (recently updated with electric heat), there are six modern cabins — occupied mostly by deer hunters during my midweek stay in early December.
Over the coming months, others will fill with people interested in ice fishing, sledding, ice boating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, star gazing, elk spotting, elk antler hunting, trout fishing and, most recently, riding fat-tire bicycles on frozen Black Moshannon Lake. The park also keeps an area of the lake cleared of snow for ice skating.
Not everyone will be eager to get outside. The guest journal in my rustic Cabin 14 included an entry from a couple last winter who wanted to ring in the New Year off the grid, and another from a family who spent most of their stay piecing together puzzles, watching crackling fires and napping.
“Some of our folks stay at the cabins and that’s all they want to do. Or they go to the warming hut, start a fire and eat dinner with family,” said Rachel Eckman, park superintendent.
But a winter zealot like me couldn’t resist the outdoors offerings in the 3,394-acre, high-altitude park and the surrounding southern unit of Moshannon State Forest, not far from State College in Centre County.
To sample the different environs crossed by its 20 miles of trails, I first took the Star Mill Trail that follows the lake to the site where an 1879 sawmill once helped turn the towering pines and hemlocks clearcut from surrounding mountains into lumber and shingles that were floated down the Susquehanna River.
I was mesmerized by the beauty on my initial venture and nearly lingered too long. A barred owl was just beginning its night shift when I reached my car at dusk.
Black Moshannon Lake, like its feeder stream, is dark — nearly black, actually, as its name suggests. The color comes from water being steeped in sphagnum moss and other wetland plants. A necklace of beaver ponds and peat bogs once used by Seneca Indians was smothered when the creek was dammed during the Great Depression to create the recreational lake.
Thankfully, plenty of those boggy backwaters remain. In 1994, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recognized these important habitats and created the 1,592-acre Black Moshannon Bog Natural Area.
For a sampling, take the 0.3-mile Bog Trail, a handicap-accessible serpentine boardwalk through wetlands bordering the lake. Along the way you might see carnivorous pitcher plants, which use nectar to lure unsuspecting insects into the plant, then drown them in rainwater and digestive juices.
In many areas, the edges of the lake are blanketed by a watery cushion of sphagnum moss. When underfoot, it gives you the sensation of walking across a giant wet sponge.
The surroundings are far from dreary, even in winter. Blueberry plants tinge the wetlands in a dark russet cloak, with splashes of evergreen from hemlock trees and rhododendron shrubs.
Continue past the boardwalk onto the nearly 8-mile Moss-Hanne Trail to see remote beaver ponds, pine plantations and hemlock bottom-lands through the heart of the bog natural area. I saw no other soul on the trail; my only company was a wind that whispered in the pine boughs above me and rattled the withered oak and beech leaves still clinging to branches.
A communal celebration of winter outdoors is marked by the annual Fun in the Snow at Black Mo festival, which takes place Jan. 28. You can try your hand at ice mini golf or ice bowling, or just hike into the woods in search of winter wildlife.
One morning, I rose before sunrise and made the 40-minute drive north to an old strip mine just outside the borough of Karthaus. It was a dream come true as I wound my way above mist hanging over the Susquehanna River and into a herd of about 40 elk bulls, cows and calves contentedly munching on grasses and tree buds. Elk bulls don’t drop their heavy antlers until early spring, so you can see them in their full antlered glory throughout the winter.
After a bracing day in the cold, there was no more deserved and satisfying pleasure than being warmed by a fire in my cabin — a shelter built of stones and wood planks to endure the ages.
As the Kodiak wood stove creaked from the intensifying log fire in its womb, I made a hot cup of soup and pulled up a chair with no agenda other than being warmed to the core.
I put my slippers on, stretched my legs as close to the fire as I could without being roasted, and fell in love with a book.
Black Moshannon & other Pennsylvania state parks
Black Moshannon State Park is about 8 miles east of Philipsburg, PA, in Centre County. It has six modern cabins for winter accommodations as well as one rustic cabin with heat, electricity and a separate bathhouse. There also is an old ski lodge at 4216 Beaver Road that has recently been remodeled and opened for year-round use. For information, call 814-342-5960.
To make reservations for lodging at Black Moshannon or the other 35 state parks in Pennsylvania that offer winter stays, visit dcnr.pa.gov/stateparks and click on “online reservations.”
Virginia state parks
Virginia has 51 cabins, five lodges, one house and 10 camping sites across five state parks. For a list of winter lodging and campsites, visit dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/cabin-rentals or call 800-933-7525.
- Tip 1: At Belle Isle State Park in Lancaster County you can rent Bel Air House, a 1942 mansion that sleeps six, plus a guest house that sleeps eight, on a 33-acre peninsula at the mouth of Deep Creek just off the Rappahannock River. Call 804-462-5030.
- Tip 2: If you want to want to camp out in the elements, Caledon State Park on the Potomac River in King George County has six primitive campsites. The park is a national natural landmark known for its high concentration of bald eagles. You’ll have to paddle to the camping area or hike or bike 3 miles to reach it. Call 540-663-3861.
Maryland state parks
Maryland rents cabins, camping sites and two houses across 12 state parks. For reservations, visit dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/campinginfo.aspx.
- Tip 1: Janes Island State Park near Crisfield, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, offers four rustic but full-service waterfront cabins as well as backcountry campsites. Call 410-968-1565.
- Tip 2: Easter Hill Chalet is nestled in the rugged mountains of Western Maryland’s Rocky Gap State Park in Flintstone. It sleeps up to eight people, and its deck overlooks Lake Habeeb, which is said to have the bluest water in the state. Call 301-722-1480.
West Virginia state parks
West Virginia has 197 cabins across 14 state parks, 846 rooms in lodges across 10 state parks, and camping sites across six state parks. For a list (including 24 former company houses in the Cass Scenic Railroad State Park), visit wvstateparks.com/places-to-stay/cabins.
- Tip 1: Blackwater Falls State Park near Davis has 39 cabins and a 54-room main lodge. In addition to the park’s eponymous waterfall, it has one of the longest tube-sledding runs in the East. Call 304-259-5216.
- Tip 2: Enjoy the rustic charm of The Old Inn at Cacapon Resort State Park, about 9 miles south of Berkeley Springs. The lodge with hand-hewn log beams was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and was the first to be built in the state park system. It has 12 bedrooms. Call 304-258-1022.
