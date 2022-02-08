Rockfish Gap, at 1,900-foot above sea level, is one of the lowest ridge elevations along Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Today, Interstate 64 and VA Route 250 cross the gap, which offers scenic views of the Piedmont hills and Charlottesville to the east and the Shenandoah Valley to the west.
In the 1850s, though, it was here that the Blue Ridge Railroad tunneled 500 feet under Rockfish gap, right through the mountain. The long, straight tunnel linked communities on either side of the mountains and served as a strategic site in the Civil War. In the 1940s, it was abandoned in favor of a new nearby tunnel that could accommodate larger, modern locomotives.
Just last year, the tunnel gained a new purpose: foot travel. In November 2020, the historic route through the mountains, known as the Blue Ridge Tunnel or Crozet’s Tunnel, opened as a public trail. Since then, more than 100,000 visitors have experienced its cool, dark ambience, marveling at what was once the longest tunnel in the United States.
Despite enthusiastic reviews from friends, I was initially reluctant to walk the tunnel. I imagined the unlit, nearly mile-long tunnel would feel unbearably claustrophobic. But my curiosity got the better of me. One bright, fall morning, I joined a loose stream of visitors walking up the wide, crushed gravel trail from the eastern trailhead parking lot — where signs reminded us to bring a flashlight or headlamp.
My nervousness at entering the dark cavity was quickly overcome by surprise when I saw the tiny but undeniable spot of light peeking through the dark from the distant western portal. This was enough to calm my nerves and assure me that I would be safe walking through rock that has, after all, remained in place for 150 years. The tunnel, at 16 feet wide and 20 feet overhead, felt surprisingly spacious, with plenty of room for two-way traffic, including the occasional bicyclist.
Soon all was dark, save the light from my headlamp. Other visitors approached from the western end or passed me in groups of two and three, their footsteps muffled by the crushed stone underfoot. Our flashlights and headlamps arced narrow beams from the trail to the tunnel ceiling and back again, creating quick shadows on the rough rock walls.
The darkness made it impossible to see all of the tunnel at once, which helped me imagine teams of laborers in dim light chipping away at the dense metamorphic rock by hand, aided only by dangerous black-powder explosives, horsepower and crude steam engines.
Claudius Crozet, a French engineer who had emigrated to the United States, was hired in 1850 by the state of Virginia to oversee the construction of the 17-mile Blue Ridge Railroad over terrain that Crozet, an experienced public works engineer, called “dangerous ground.” He said had never seen “any section of the same extent more complicated and rugged.”
Though Crozet predicted he would finish the railway in three years, it took more than eight. Four tunnels were needed. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was the longest, boring 4,273 feet straight through the mountain under Rockfish Gap.
Crozet’s workforce was almost entirely composed of recent Irish immigrants who had fled poverty and the Great Famine only to find a hardscrabble life along the railroad line. Along with wives and children, they lived in crude shanties huddled against the mountains. Wages were barely enough to purchase the workers’ boots and clothing, and families foraged and gardened to feed themselves. Pneumonia, tuberculosis, and, in 1854, cholera ripped through the working communities.
The Irish Catholic immigrants were a rough and scrappy lot, prone to fighting, and often in conflict with Crozet, who had little patience for anything that slowed the project. They repeatedly went on strike to protest poor working conditions.
Often, the Irish simply headed west for other work, but they were easily replaced by a steady stream of newcomers and at times by enslaved workers “leased” from nearby plantations. Contracts between Crozet and plantation owners required the enslaved workers to tackle only the least dangerous job: removing stone from the tunnel. At $150 per leased worker, neither plantation owners nor Crozet could afford to lose these men.
Teams of Irish men, and boys as young as age 10, worked from both sides of the mountain, blasting stone, driving mule teams, and measuring their progress in yards-per-month. Managing the seep of water through the overlying rock was a constant problem. At times, when the novel but temperamental siphon system that Crozet designed couldn’t keep up, workers had to wade through waist-deep water.
Walking through the dark, I tried to imagine sloshing through the unfinished tunnel, dimly lit with oil lamps, noisy with the pounding of hammers on steel drill heads. While most tunnel excavations of that era were ventilated through vertical shafts to surface air, this tunnel was too far below the surface for this option. Instead, Crozet devised a system to purify the air by pumping it through water-filled barrels. Even so, the tunnel bores were often thick with smoke from black powder blasts and the fires at blacksmith sheds.
At regular intervals along the tunnel wall, my headlamp shone on the tell-tale remains of these tubular holes, laboriously drilled by hand then stuffed with dangerously volatile black powder.
Author Mary Lyons has spent the last decade amassing a significant record of the men and families who worked on the Blue Ridge Railroad. At least 13 Irish laborers, including several children, died in gruesome accidents. The records cite causes ranging from “collision of two handcars” and “blowing rock” to simply “blown up.” When three enslaved workers died in accidents, Crozet had to compensate the slaveholders for their “losses.”
Near the middle of the tunnel, I paused and looked both ways. So close were Crozet’s engineering estimates that when the two sides met on December 29, 1856, the error in alignment between the tunnel cavities was less than 6 inches. Here, where I might have felt most anxious, I felt an unexpected sense of spaciousness as small circles of light from the opposite portals beckoned through the dark tunnel.
The temperature in the tunnel ranges consistently between 55 to 65 degrees year-round, perfect for hiking or biking in any season. But I was glad I came prepared with a light raincoat and water-resistant shoes because groundwater still seeps continually into the tunnel from the surrounding rock. Water drips from above and pools on the trail bed, which is flanked by shallow ditches that divert the water down a slight incline and carry it out of the tunnel.
I aimed my flashlight at a graceful curve overhead hoping to spot some of the special wildlife that inhabit the tunnel. In the winter especially, the nocturnal-feeding little brown bat can be found snugged into crevasses along the tunnel’s ceiling. The cool and wet cave-like habitat is also home to the brightly colored long-tailed salamander and the pickerel frog.
Closer to the western portal, my headlamp lit up sections of brickwork arching overhead. Unlike the eastern end of the tunnel, this western section required stabilizing by several widths of bricks that were made by workers on site. The portal itself is artfully encased in limestone according to Crozet’s design.
From the western opening, the trail continues through woods for nearly another mile to the western trailhead parking lot near the town of Waynesboro. The trail is occasionally steep, curving up and down through the woods. In contrast, the eastern trail, from Afton, is “less strenuous,” according to signage, and favored by those pushing strollers or wheelchairs. From one parking lot to the other, the trail totals 2.25 miles including the 0.8-mile tunnel in the middle.
Walking back through the tunnel toward the eastern portal, I encountered an intermittent but steady flow of visitors that included families with strollers, children running ahead and dogs on leashes. Rather than feeling crowded or noisy, it felt communal and friendly. It was as though something about this special dark place inspires good manners.
And the tunnel seemed to absorb sound. Nelson County parks manager Jerry West said it’s like sound in the tunnel is condensed. “You don’t really hear people talking, and you almost feel alone — even if there are 50 other people with you in the tunnel.”
Though the Blue Ridge Tunnel remained closed and unused after it was abandoned by the railroad, it wasn’t forgotten. In 1975, it was designated a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. It is recognized today as the longest tunnel in the United States dug by hand using black powder blasting techniques without ventilation shafts.
Even so, it remained closed to the public until the early 2000s, when the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Foundation urged its restoration and public use. Then came grants, consultations and construction to repair the tunnel and rebuild the trail bed.
Now the tunnel is fully open to the public and increasingly popular. It’s an engineering marvel, where students learn about the techniques that Crozet invented and employed here. It’s a testament to the spirit and struggles of the laborers. And it’s a place where all curious visitors can literally walk through a mountain.
For information, visit nelsoncounty.com/blue-ridge-tunnel or blueridgetunnel.org. You can also watch The Tunnel, a documentary available on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.