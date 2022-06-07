In this era of exploding attendance at state and national parks, the concept of escaping to a place off the beaten path possesses fresh appeal.
Exhibit A: the Scheier Natural Area.
This 100-acre preserve tucked into central Virginia’s piedmont region is mainly frequented by a small but loyal following of hikers and bird enthusiasts.
The gently undulating terrain is ideal for a pleasant walk in the woods. Along its 3 miles of trails, visitors encounter mighty chestnut oaks, burbling streams and splashes of color from lady’s slipper orchids and wild azaleas.
Here, solitude still rules. The closest significant civilization is a 40-minute drive northwest to Charlottesville.
Before we delve into this story, let’s contend with its inherent conflict: As I publicize the bucolic virtues of Scheier to thousands of readers in print and online, could I be unleashing a stampede of human traffic? If so, wouldn’t that undermine the peaceful vibe of this natural area?
Maybe.
So, let’s make a deal. I’ll tell you more about this semi-hidden gem, but you have to promise to go easy on it. It was just such a pact that made the preserve what it is today.
The wooded property is owned and managed by the Rivanna Conservation Alliance, a nonprofit environmental organization. The Charlottesville-based group is named for the river that flows 42 miles from its headwaters north of the city to the James River.
The Scheier Natural Area (pronounced “shy-er”) lies about 8 miles west of the Rivanna River. But rain that falls on the preserve drains to the river through the middle and south forks of Cunningham Creek.
A kiosk near the preserve’s gravel parking lot tells how the conservation society came to possess this oasis of isolation. Roger Black, one of the group’s founders, met me at the site to help fill in the details.
Howard Scheier, the property’s namesake, worked in a steel mill in his native Ohio. That is, until he suddenly quit and left for a new life. In 1949, he and his wife, Neva, packed all of their belongings into a Nash car and camper and spent the next several years traveling up and down the East Coast. They hunted and fished wherever they stopped as they searched for a permanent home.
The couple finally found what they were looking for on a 100-acre parcel in Fluvanna County, VA. They bought the property in 1953 for $519, or $5 per acre.
Howard Scheier earned a small income raising minnows and selling them as bait. In what the kiosk describes as a “considerable feat of engineering,” he dug nine ponds along the southern edge of his land to serve as a hatchery. The gravity-controlled system enabled him to raise and lower water levels as needed.
He built a cottage across the road from the ponds. Adjacent to the home were dozens of acres of forested land where he fished, hunted and scavenged for mushrooms. He had his routines and kept to them firmly, Black recalled.
“He was a pretty no-nonsense guy,” said Black, who grew up a few miles from the Scheiers’ homestead. Black worked as a forestry technician for the state Department of Forestry and now serves as head of Fluvanna’s erosion and sediment control program.
Neva Scheier died in 1989 at the age of 84. The Scheiers had no children together. In his last years, Howard began contacting nonprofit organizations and universities about accepting his property as a donation after his death.
There would be strings attached, though. He wanted it to stay in its natural state and remain in the hands of its recipient.
Some groups indicated interest, vowing to place the property under a conservation easement that would bar further development. But they admitted that the parcel would be too remote to manage on their own and that they would probably sell the land to fortify their balance sheets.
The Rivanna Conservation Alliance alone agreed to Scheier’s terms. Shortly after his death at 87 in 1997, the organization set up an easement on the land with the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. The preserve opened to the public officially in 2000.
Some people bequeath their properties to third parties for conservation purposes. There’s nothing too unusual about that. But a stipulation in Scheier’s will ensured that his eccentric, nature-loving spirit would live on through his donation: He decreed that trees there could only be cut down to control pests or if they had died and pose a threat to safety.
“His goal was to have a place that gave views of a forest that was not managed,” Black said.
That means practices commonly used to manage forests’ health, such as thinning and prescribed burns, would be prohibited. In his day, Scheier also practiced this hands-off approach. The only major deviation was the clear-cutting of a stand of loblolly pines in the mid-1990s to control a pine beetle infestation.
Today, Scheier’s land looks and operates mostly as nature intended. Trees grow old, die and topple. Volunteers remove trunks and branches that impede hiking trails. Otherwise, the trees remain where they land. Decaying trees speckle the landscape.
Another consequence of Scheier’s mandate is that tree saplings are allowed to shoot up into adulthood regardless of where they are located. In a managed forest, foresters remove young trees at regular intervals to ensure that the remaining ones have enough space to grow.
Despite this, the Scheier Natural Area retains a relatively uncluttered, parklike atmosphere beneath its canopy.
Amenities are few. Black and a couple other group members installed a compositing toilet at the edge of the forest and encased it in a wooden structure resembling an outhouse, complete with a half-moon cutout in the door.
Behind the cottage, the group is nearing completion on an educational pavilion, which has a roof but is open on three sides. Since 1998, a caretaker living on the property is responsible for maintaining the land, trails and house. Black served in that capacity from 2001–08.
The minnow ponds no longer function as a hatchery but are still full of life. The shallow, finger-shaped pits abound with frogs and turtles. In early spring, the chorus of amphibians can be downright deafening around dusk, Black said.
Howard Scheier was laid to rest in Ohio, but visitors would be forgiven for thinking that he never left his beloved acreage in Virginia. A pentagonal headstone squats next to the parking area. Near the apex, Howard and Neva Scheier peer out from an oval-shaped studio portrait. An inscription at the bottom informs visitors that they donated the surrounding property as a wildlife preserve.
“It was a generous thing to do,” Black said. “He could have sold it and spent his final years fishing and hunting all over the place.”
