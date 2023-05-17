Why do forest leaves that smell like a stable, wet nuggets of poop and chewed tree bark 6 feet off the ground excite Russ Gleixner in the spring?
Because they tell the machinist from northcentral Pennsylvania that he is among bull elk in the woods and possibly hot on the trail of an elk antler — possibly even a matched set —recently dropped from the head of the largest member of the deer family.
Finding antlers shed by elk in the second-largest herd in the Eastern U.S. has become a competitive treasure hunt in Pennsylvania, rivaling other traditional outdoors prizes like trout and spring turkey gobblers.
“It’s the ultimate Easter egg hunt for adults,” said Tom Benjamin of Lititz, PA, who caught the bug six years ago and has found two antlers — called “sheds” — so far.
In fact, more people might be found browsing through the woods in the 10 northcentral counties where the elk herd lives than head afield there during deer season.
Elk antlers — some weighing more than 17 pounds and stretching to more than 4 feet — are one of nature’s most beautiful expressions. Each of the sculpted pieces of bone fall to the ground every spring and are free for the taking.
The shed takes place as the longer days of spring signal bull elk brains to decrease blood levels and reduce testosterone, a male hormone. The antlers fall off as a result, almost immediately followed by the growth of a new, larger set. It begins as cartilage, then turns to bone. Antlers are the fastest-growing living tissue in the world and can grow an inch one day.
While antlers are covered in “velvet” that carries nutrients, they aren’t directly needed for survival. They do, however, clue females into the presence of a healthy male. Such males, needed in the gene pool, rise up the pecking order by virtue of their larger antlers and superior fighting ability.
Antler hunting was once only the pastime of locals who found them while hunting, fishing or hiking. But in recent years there has been a stampede to scoop up the sheds. The COVID years, when people were desperate to get outdoors, as well as postings of antler finds on Facebook pages and other social media have whipped up interest.
The Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, which opened in 2010, had 55,000 visitors in its first year. In 2019, the first year of COVID, attendance shot up to 520,000.
Fall is the most popular time for elk viewing, when people flock to see bulls bugling and jostling with each other over a harem of females. But springtime shed hunting is quickly escalating, said Ben Porkolab, conservation education coordinator for the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.
“More and more people are coming into the center asking about shed hunting. People are coming from long distances,” said Porkolab, who has found nearly 50 elk antlers through the years and leads two popular seminars each spring with tips for collecting them.
“Shed hunting is a pastime you can do at any age. It’s great family fun activity. You don’t need a license and you can go any time of year,” he said.
More people are training their dogs to recognize the smell of antlers and assist in the search.
It’s also a plus that 80% of Pennsylvania’s elk range is on public land, including state forests, state parks, state game lands and Allegheny National Forest.
Bulls drop their antlers from late February well into April and that is the most competitive time for the search. Gleixner, though, estimates that 30% to 40% of his finds were not dropped in the same year that he collected them.
How may sheds are out there?
“They’re never going to find them all,” Porkolab said.
A recent aerial survey by the Pennsylvania Game Commission found more than 400 bulls in the elk range. Because bulls drop each side of their antlers separately, that’s 800 sheds lying about each spring. And that’s not counting the ones discarded in previous years, although rodents and porcupines can make short work of them by nibbling the bone for calcium.
Elk drop their antlers later than white-tailed deer. Most white-tails lose their antlers in January and February. So shed hunters may find both deer and elk castoffs in the spring.
When one side of the antlers drops, the other usually follows closely, sometimes within sight of each other. This spring, Gleixner found one matched set 10 feet apart and another separated by more than a mile.
So, if you decide to try your luck at shed hunting, rest assured there are antlers lying around somewhere. “I would be willing to say a majority of antlers that are shed in the woods are never found,” Porkolab said.
There may be plenty of antlers lying in woods and fields on public lands accessible to everyone. But be forewarned that bringing home what some call “Pennsylvania gold” is not an easy task. It takes time, stamina and patience.
Troy Lawrence is a shed hunter who owns, along with his wife, Sarah, the Morning Mist Bed & Breakfast that caters to elk groupies in Benezette. He estimates that it takes, on average, 400 hours of walking to find a shed. “I know many people that have never found one,” he said. “It’s not an easy sport.”
This spring, Gleixner found four sheds in five days. Yet he has hiked 250 miles without finding one. He looks for sheds at least six days a week from late February into mid-April. He has missed weddings and family outings for his obsession.
Heightened interest has also delivered some extreme competition.
The biggest bulls in the spring are sometimes followed by roadies with binoculars day in and day out. If one drops an antler in the open, it can lead to a foot race to retrieve the prize.
“There have been quite a few altercations in the middle of the woods over antlers,” said Eric McCarthy, owner of Big Bull Outfitters, which offers guided elk shed searches. “I know guys that use night vision goggles to keep tabs on bulls. That’s how competitive and serious it gets.”
“You have no friends during shed season. It’s a pretty tight-lipped and secretive thing,” added Bryan Hales, owner of Elk Country Outfitters. “There’s definitely some braggadocio with it.”
Gleixner has used his wife’s car to keep other shed hunters from following him. He’s had competitors track him in the snow.
Jeremy Banfield, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s elk biologist, said citations for illegal feeding of elk go up each spring as people put out piles of corn to keep bulls around until they drop their antlers.
Banfield urges shed hunters to avoid getting so close to elk that they are compelled to use energy running away —their fat reserves are at low ebb coming out of winter.
Gleixner avoids the masses glued to bulls in fields by hitting the woods. There, he looks for signs that bulls are in the area by smelling leaves in elk beds. He’ll find a distinct barn-like scent if a bull has stayed there recently. He also looks for the telltale piles of fresh elk scat, which resemble oval nuggets. The wetter and darker the droppings, the fresher they are.
He also searches for “chewing,” where elk have used their incisors to peel off the bark on trees. The chewing marks of a male will be noticeably higher up the tree than those of a female.
If you go
The Elk Country Visitor Center is located at 134 Homestead Dr., Benezette, PA. It’s open year-round and has some of the best viewing fields. Contact the center at 814-787-5167.
For lodging choices and an elk viewing guide, go to visitpago.com/elk or call 814-849-5197.
To see photos of elk and whitetail deer “sheds,” visit the Shed Hunting Pennsylvania Facebook page.
Here are some shed hunting tips:
- Search from late February through April and go where the bulls are. They are often still in the woods, rather than open fields.
- Walk slowly and scrutinize the forest floor. Many things can look like an antler. Binoculars can help.
- Be in good shape and be prepared to put in the miles.
- Respect private property. No trespassing means no trespassing.
