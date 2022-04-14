For years, the backyard garden at George Mason IV’s historic home near the banks of the Potomac River featured, like many Colonial era residences, rows of ancient-looking boxwoods. Then the operators of Gunston Hall started doing some digging.
They found evidence that a lot more than the 220-year-old boxwoods once thrived in the garden that unfolds neatly behind the Virginian’s Georgian-style home. Worked by enslaved people, the one-acre plot of land, could have produced almost all of the food needed to sustain Mason, his wife and their 12 children.
“We found, through archaeology, seeds and pollen for species that don’t exist any longer in Virginia,” said Scott Stroh, executive director of Gunston Hall. “The horticultural books at the time said you needed an acre to feed 14 people, so everything grown here was used in the house.”
The garden also doubled as the contemplative space where Mason — who influenced key documents protecting individual liberties — ruminated during regular walks. The garden, newly redesigned and planted to reflect what it looked like in the mid– to late-1700s, will open to the public in late April.
The 555-acre former plantation first opened to the public in 1952 after a family that owned the land donated it to the state. Virginia still owns the property, but a private board of regents manages Gunston Hall’s daily operations.
The original plantation included about 6,000 acres — almost the entirety of the Mason Neck peninsula that juts into the Potomac River just south of Fort Belvoir. Most of the peninsula is preserved as parks and refuges, managed by a mix of federal, state and regional partners. It is peppered with popular trails for hiking, birding and horseback riding.
“We’re pretty much part of a vast network of publicly accessible, preserved land out here,” Stroh said, “which is great.”
Gunston Hall offers 3 miles of trails that are a bit of a well-kept secret. One easy-to-navigate trail leads from the visitors’ center in a wide loop at the forest’s edge, following bluebird boxes around the perimeter of an open field. The longest trail starts behind the schoolhouse. One branch treks nearly 2 miles along a stream while the other leads through denser woods. Both end at the beachy shores of the Potomac River.
While paths at nearby Mason Neck State Park can be swarmed with visitors on a nice weekend, Gunston Hall offers a quieter alternative. After the former plantation’s indoor facilities were closed for many of the pandemic months, the facility posted a large map near the parking lot with a box where visitors can deposit $5 for a grounds pass or scan a QR code to pay.
On a recent hike with my family, we saw teeth marks beavers had left behind on tree trunks and bald eagles diving and dining at sunset. Closer to the shore, where the kids dashed back and forth along the sand, we spotted a large screw jutting out of moss-covered wood that looked like it was part of an old roadbed.
Wandering visitors can have a picnic near the bluebird trail, take in the exterior of the historic home or visit the Mason family burial grounds. But a first visit to Gunston Hall during regular hours should also include (for an additional fee) a tour of the museum and first floor of the home, which was completed in 1759.
“One of the interesting things about Gunston Hall is it was never enlarged or modified by George,” Stroh said while walking up a wide gravel road to the home.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello were both enlarged over time to the scale and grandeur visitors can see today.
But George Mason, Stroh said, “was fairly wealthy and fairly frugal.”
Still, building one of the first brick homes in the region was expensive. And its interior quickly impresses. High ceilings in the entryway are offset by yellow-and-black wallpaper featuring columns. Ornate woodworking adorns the arches that would have been open to visitors in Mason’s day.
Yet even the home’s floorboards — which creak noisily in rooms that were kept for private family use but are quieted by extra support beams in areas that hosted guests — hint at Mason’s frugality. The decorations also vary accordingly. Visitors would have dined in a mustard-yellow room with Chinoiserie-style wallpaper, which combines French and Asian motifs, and woodworking, while Mason spent most of his time in a comparatively plain study overlooking the back garden.
“This was his library and study, and we know he was an early riser,” Stroh said of the room with windows facing East over the garden. “We know that one of the sources of his greatest reflection and inspiration was spending time in the garden. He would walk there and contemplate the issues of the day.”
Spending time in the facility’s small but thoughtful museum is a great way to consider some of those same issues today. Gunston Hall doesn’t shy away from acknowledging some of the contradictions inherent in the grand ideas Mason championed. While he wrote in the Virginia Declaration of Rights that “all men are by nature equally free and independent,” he also enslaved more than 300 people, none of whom he freed.
Rotating exhibits focus on the rights of women and on modern bills of rights that are still loosely inspired by the ideas Mason put forth.
The facility is also working with archaeologists to better tell the story of indigenous people, who likely lived on the landscape before Mason’s family.
Archaeology was also key to understanding how Mason’s garden grew. For decades, the backyard acre was interpreted as a Colonial Revival-style garden, with boxwood edges forming a type of maze.
While the boxwood plants dated back to Mason’s time, the researchers found they never would have gotten as big as they have in recent years. Instead, the boxwoods would have been trimmed to create a small hedge lining the garden beds to make them tidy, while a diversity of plants blossomed in between. The entire garden now grows on a thick layer of fresh topsoil that helps preserve the archaeological resources below.
Along with the archaeological excavations that revealed pollen and seeds, the researchers read letters in which Mason mentioned trading seeds and talking shop with other gardeners like Washington and Jefferson. In one letter, he mentioned going to Philadelphia to track down a certain type of grapevine.
This summer, the garden will be in its second year producing foodstuffs such as heirloom varieties of eggplant, peppers, tomatoes and okra that would have fed Mason’s family through the labor of an enslaved workforce. Today, a staff horticulturalist and volunteers care for the land. Its bounty is shared with the nearby Lorton Community Action Center’s food pantry.
Beyond the food-growing beds, the garden produces annuals and perennials that have both decorative and medicinal appeal. Apple and pear trees are being trained to grow espalier-style, their branches secured to the surrounding white fence to grow in the shape of a chandelier.
A similar level of geometric symmetry and order runs throughout the garden, which unfolds in a perfect grid of beds and paths. The paths are covered with a hardened but permeable material that’s navigable for strollers and wheelchairs.
A rectangular pad just beyond the garden fence marks an elevated lookout area Mason called “the spacious walk.” From here, the ground cascades down neatly reconstructed terraces toward a lower field, with views of the Potomac River beyond. For years, researchers wondered why Mason didn’t built his home closer to the water. They now have a hunch.
“If you take a laser down this central path in the garden and straight out that way, it points to the house where he was born,” Stroh said, overlooking a now-wooded area that would have been cleared for farming at the time. “So he very intentionally oriented his house and redesigned this natural ridge feature to look right at the house where he was born.
Having the “spacious walk” here also would have forced Mason to get out of his desk chair to take in the view, to remember where he came from.
Today, Stroh said it’s hard to imagine the amount of effort that went into planning and constructing the home and conforming the landscape to this vision — a vision that was carried out with the labor and shovels of the hundreds of people he enslaved.
“But I can tell you how involved it has been to bring this back today,” he said.
