But for the insistence of my GPS app, I would have missed the entrance. The little arrow on my phone pointed left, but all I could see was a brick driveway. For all I knew, the road, which was only wide enough to carry a single vehicle at a time, belonged to one of the homes on either side of it.
With a healthy degree of trepidation, I plunged down the narrow lane. The ribbon of brick sank below the horizon a little beyond the houses. Where it led from there was anyone’s guess.
To my surprise, it just kept going. Where the road dipped and transformed into asphalt, I entered a different world. The colonial town of Smithfield, VA, which stands on higher ground, gives way to a saltmarsh and a glasslike creek.
I learned later that, contrary to what your GPS might tell you, this northern access point is not the main entrance to Windsor Castle Park. But I’m glad I went the “wrong” way because it immediately immersed me in the history-meets-nature vibe of the park experience.
The 208-acre park rests on the site of a former plantation. Several historic structures remain, including the fully restored, two-story manor house that has stood on the property since at least the 1750s. While much of the land was farmed and remains open space, nature lovers will enjoy the scenes that await them along the margins.
Smithfield is about a 40-minute drive west of downtown Norfolk. The community of about 8,700 residents lies along a dramatic bend in the Pagan River, a tributary on the south side of the James River. Windsor Castle acreage is tucked into the upper slice of the Y-shaped confluence of the Pagan River and a curvy feeder waterway known as Cypress Creek.
The town seems to hug the park from all directions. I was struck that so much land close to a fairly urban corridor has evaded development.
The little creek that I crossed on my way in — named Little Creek, by the way — is the only natural barrier between the park and the shop-lined downtown.
English settlers moved into what is now Smithfield by 1634, less than 30 years after Jamestown was established a short distance upstream on the opposite side of the James.
According to town history, the community was formally founded in 1752 by Arthur Smith IV, the great-grandson of the recipient of the original land patent for the region.
A historical assessment conducted in 2000 suggested that Smith’s home was very likely the same house that currently graces the property — with additions and alterations.
“Property records in Isle of Wight County are problematic,” the historian wrote. “However, it is known that a colonial dwelling was on the site by 1750 when Arthur Smith IV established the neighboring town of Smithfield. There is considerable architectural evidence that the current Windsor Castle has colonial origins and could be reasonably assumed to be the house, thus giving it a conservative [circa] 1750 construction date.”
From the 1600s to the early 2000s, the property passed through the hands of only three families. The last owner died in 2001, leaving it vacant. A few years later, a developer purchased the land and proposed constructing 445 homes around the manor house. That triggered a public-private effort to protect the acreage as a public asset.
The name of this small burg in southeastern Virginia might sound familiar. Yes, this is that Smithfield — as in Smithfield hams. Smithfield Foods, the meat industry giant, is based here.
Just about every recent civic improvement around town can be traced back to the company and, in particular, to one man: former CEO Joseph W. Luter III. His charitable investments over the years have buoyed the civic center, YMCA, local theater, sports complex and more.
In 2007, he donated $5 million toward the park’s purchase. Then, Luter gave another $2.2 million to kickstart its development. In May 2010, the park officially opened.
I was greeted at the manor house by Amy Novak, director of Smithfield’s parks department. Our first stop was the basement, where the oldest existing parts of the structure are found. During a more than $3 million restoration, completed in 2019, workers took care to preserve the exposed-brick walls on this lowest level, she noted.
The original pine floors on the upper two floors were brought back to life and filled with period furniture.
The Isle of Wight County Museum conducts public tours of the house and outbuildings the first Sunday of each month. Otherwise, the house is open by reservation only. It has also become a popular wedding destination.
An 1840 remodeling is largely responsible for the house’s current bearing. Heavily influenced by the Greek Revival style that was popular at the time, the new touches included two stately porches, Tuscan columns and handsome interior stairs.
But do these accoutrements add up to a castle? I don’t think so. Architecturally speaking, this Windsor Castle is an “excellent example of a colonial tidewater Virginia farm,” as it was described in the 2000 historical assessment. But it can’t hold a candle to its namesake in England.
So why call it a castle? No one knows. The first mention of Windsor Castle appears on a deed of transfer in 1884. It offers no explanation.
“That’s just what people have always called it,” Novak said.
The outbuildings offer insights into rural life in the 1700s and 1800s. If you’re a carnivore, I would direct you to the 1800s era smokehouse. Open the doors and let the smell of decades of Southern barbecue envelop you. (My nose equated it with smoky bacon.) Try to maintain your appetite as you gaze upon the congealed fat hanging like icicles from the rafters.
Inside certain rooms in the main house and in front of various outbuildings, placards guide visitors through the park’s many layers of history. For much of the property’s past, the wealth of the owners was built on forced labor. The interpretive materials acknowledge the existence of enslaved people, but mentions are fleeting and barely speak to their contributions or experiences.
That presents an opportunity for improvement: Additional interpretation through a Black lens would do much good for all visitors.
The town has already made some strides to connect the site’s history to the modern world. For example, it has turned over a plot of space where the local chapter of the NAACP operates a community garden. The organization calls it a Prolific Space, which it defines as a place where “creativity, love and peace will unite community members through gardening.”
There’s a second entrance on the south side of the park, which serves as the main gateway. You’ll encounter welcome signs and even room for two cars to pass one another.
But I’m glad this wasn’t my first impression of the park. This entrance skirts a modern subdivision for much of its length. And once inside the park, the route overlooks the property’s least-attractive feature: a vast field of closely cropped grass that doubles as festival grounds.
Beyond the reach of mowers, the landscape is diverse and lovely. The path that flanks Cypress Creek is a must-visit. Here, plants and trees grow toward the sun with little human intervention. Several ancient-looking oaks, pines and cedars give new meaning to the term “old growth.”
Two wooden fishing piers grant access to yet another realm. Wading birds and marsh grasses inhabit this threshold between water and land.
On the opposite side of the park, a larger forest beckons with earthy, organic smells and the clatter of red-bellied woodpeckers. This is a community park, after all, so you’ll also find two fenced-in dog parks, a mountain biking trail and a playground.
To the town’s credit, the play area has been designed to blend in with the surrounding natural features. This includes the 30-foot metal slide that follows the slope of a ravine at ground level.
Novak said that she often meets people who have traveled from Virginia Beach or other surprisingly far-flung locales to reach her park.
“I still love to hear that,” she said. And it inevitably leads her to respond: “Wow, you passed seven parks to get to mine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.