A proverb from the coldest climes of Europe holds that “there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.”
You can certainly apply that sentiment to much of the Chesapeake Bay region during late winter and into early spring. Here’s a selection of average high temperatures for March: 42 degrees in Cooperstown, NY; 51 in Harrisburg, PA; 56 in Washington, DC; 53 in Harpers Ferry, WV; and 58 in Charlottesville, VA.
If you’re reading these numbers and saying to yourself, “Hmm, sounds like great hiking weather,” then this article is not for you.
There’s much to explore in the Great Indoors across the Mid-Atlantic. These are some of the best places, arranged by state, where you can explore maritime or nature themes all year — no cumbersome coat required.
District of Columbia
The balmy temperatures inside the 29,000-square-foot conservatory at the U.S. Botanic Garden will have you shedding outerwear in colder months.
Built in 1933 by the federal agency known as the Architect of the Capitol, the greenhouse encloses two courtyard gardens and 10 garden rooms under glass. This climate-controlled world includes a tropical forest, a Hawaiian exhibit, an orchid room and a desert display. If you venture outside, you will be greeted by a vast gated garden that was added in 2006 as well as the iconic Bartholdi Fountain and Gardens, which are original to the campus.
Also, keep an eye out and your nose plugged for the next blossoming of one of the corpse flowers in the garden’s collection. There were four odiferous blooms in 2022 alone.
The garden is at 100 Maryland Ave. SW, at the U.S. Capitol end of the National Mall. The conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, year-round. Admission is free.
Maryland
For an indoor-outdoor experience that can keep you mostly out of the cold, head to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on the Eastern Shore.
Sure, Blackwater’s tidal marshes, forests and quiet creeks are an outdoor paradise. But this “Everglades of the North” offers two warm ways to experience the refuge: a recently built visitors center — much larger than its predecessor — and a self-guided driving tour through its prime wildlife-viewing area.
The two-story visitor center contains wildlife exhibits, an authentic eagles’ nest and spotting scopes that offer views of some of the refuge’s most popular wildlife-gathering spots. Blackwater is perhaps best known as a stopover for birds migrating along the Atlantic Flyway. The wintery months are the best time to spot ducks, geese and other wildfowl congregating by the thousands here.
On your way out of the nature center, be sure to snag the brochure for the self-guided tour of the 4-mile Wildlife Drive. Crank up the heat and maintain a slow speed as you drive down the narrow ribbon of asphalt. Try to spot a rare Delmarva fox squirrel among the pine trees and look for bald eagles circling high above Blackwater River.
The visitor center is located at 2145 Key Wallace Drive, about 10 miles south of Cambridge. The center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. All public areas are free, except for Wildlife Drive, which costs $3 per vehicle.
If you’re at Blackwater, it would be a mistake not to travel the few hundred yards down the road to also visit the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park. The museum concentrates on Tubman’s early life as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad, the route traveled by enslaved people toward freedom in the North. Here, enveloped by a landscape that has changed little since Tubman’s day, visitors can contemplate the perils of that journey.
The museum is at 4068 Golden Hill Road in Church Creek. It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
Since its opening in 1981, the National Aquarium has been one of the biggest draws on Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.
It’s not just a place for school field trips. There is something for everybody in its 250,000 square feet of indoor space and 2.2 million gallons of waters. For a local perspective, the exhibit called Maryland: Mountains to the Sea, found on Level 2, immerses visitors in four separate habitats found in the state.
If you’re seeking something a bit more equatorial, head upstairs to the Upland Tropical Rain Forest, an enclosed re-creation of life in the South American tropics. Animals on display here include the blue poison dart frog, Linne’s two-toed sloth, scarlet ibis and yellow-footed tortoise.
The aquarium is at 501 E. Pratt St. in downtown Baltimore. It’s open year-round. March hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Friday, when they are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Because hours are subject to change each month, check the website before you go. Admission is $49.95/ages 21–69; $39.95/ages 5–20 and 70 and older.
Maryland boasts more than 3,100 miles of coastline, roughly the equivalent of a road trip from Virginia Beach to Seattle. So, it’s no wonder that maritime museums stipple the landscape. While these facilities each speak the language of the Chesapeake — boats, Bay creatures and fisherfolk culture — they do so in their own ways.
For instance, Southern Maryland’s Calvert Marine Museum ably covers all that well-trod ground. But it is alone in spotlighting the region’s large and diverse contributions to paleontology. The displays include original fossils representing every known group gathered from nearby Calvert Cliffs.
The museum is at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, MD. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, year-round. Admission is $11/adults; $6/ages 5–12.
Virginia
Perched on the north bank of the James River near downtown Richmond, Maymont is a shining example of Gilded Age splendor. The 1893 mansion may be the centerpiece of this 100-acre plot, but the attraction also has been burnishing its environmental bona fides in recent years.
The 29,000-square-foot Robins Nature Center underwent a $2.3 million expansion in 2020 that added a James River-centric experience. The amenities include a 34-foot-tall interactive, river-themed sculpture; a juvenile sturgeon tank; digital touch-screen “pools”; and child-friendly activities that include a beaver lodge and a kayak. Also deserving a gander: the 30,000 gallons’ worth of aquariums showcasing life in the James and Chesapeake.
It’s worth braving the outdoors here to view two gardens, designed in the Japanese and Italian styles, as well as 200 species of exotic trees and plants growing elsewhere on the grounds.
Maymont is at 1000 Westover Road in Richmond. The grounds are open 10 a.m to 5 p.m. daily. Suggested admission is $5. The nature center and mansion are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Admission (separate for center and mansion) is $8/adults and $6/ages 3–12 and 65-plus for each site.
The Mariners’ Museum and Park in Newport News represents one-half of America’s National Maritime Museum. It shares that title with the South Street Seaport in New York City.
The Virginia complex was established in 1930 by local shipping industry magnate Archer Huntington as a love letter to all things nautical. The museum encompasses 90,000 square feet of exhibition space. Check out the small crafts center, which covers the topic with international scope.
The museum’s biggest claim to fame may be its role as the official caretaker of USS Monitor artifacts. The Monitor was the U.S. Navy ironclad ship that battled its Confederate counterpart, the Virginia, to a draw in the Battle of Hampton Roads in 1862. It sank in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Hatteras, NC, shortly thereafter. Among the 200 tons of salvaged materials is the Union vessel’s famed gun turret.
The museum is at 100 Museum Drive in Newport News. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $1. The park is free and open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in March. Hours are subject to change monthly, so check the website before you go.
Pocahontas State Park, about 20 miles south of Richmond, packs many activities in its nearly 8,000 acres. In warmer times, the 2,000-seat amphitheater, 90 miles of trails and aquatic recreation center should all be on your to-do list. But there is still plenty to keep you busy when temperatures dip.
The nature center and discovery center are tucked inside the visitor center. At the nature center, you’ll encounter live animal exhibits, a beehive, pelts and bones of native fauna. The discovery center presents a sort of miniature version of the outdoor park experience, with a model yurt and a stationary bike linked to a virtual reality display that simulates the park’s mountain bike trails.
A short walk away you’ll find a museum dedicated to the Civilian Conservation Corps, the Depression era work program that first laid out the park along with several others around the state in the 1930s.
The state park is at 10301 State Park Road in Chesterfield. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to dusk daily. The visitor center is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The CCC museum is open 1–4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. Parking is $7 per vehicle on weekdays all year and on weekends November through March. Parking is $10 on weekends April through October.
Pennsylvania
Since its opening in 1937, Hershey Gardens has blossomed from a 3-acre rose garden into 23 acres of botanical sights. Some of the grandest can be found indoors.
The 16,000-square-foot conservatory serves as the main entrance to the gardens. Completed in 2016 at a cost of $6 million, the facility blends old-world architecture with new-world amenities. The focal point is the butterfly atrium, home to hundreds of species from around the world. The temperature never strays outside 78–82 degrees in here, so be prepared for warmth.
Hershey Gardens is at 170 Hotel Road in Hershey. The attraction is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in March. The hours are different other months of the year, so check the website before visiting. The butterfly garden is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winter admission (through March 24) is $11/adults; $10/ages 62 and older; $9/ages 3–12; and free/ages 2 and younger. Check website for prices after March 24.
The State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg is charged with maintaining a collection of more than 9 million artifacts that tell the stories of the state’s natural and cultural history. It is the largest collection focused exclusively on the story of Pennsylvania, covering the fields of art, history, archaeology, geology, paleontology and natural history.
Three permanent exhibits speak to our interests here: the Hall of Geology, the Mammal Hall —mounted specimens of practically every mammal that roamed the state — and the Ecology Hall.
The museum is at 300 North St. in Harrisburg. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5/ages 1–11; $7 ages 12–64; $6/ages 65 and older.
