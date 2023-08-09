We’d walked nearly two miles and through a handful of habitats, spotting red-winged blackbirds, tree swallows, egrets and evidence of active beavers by the time we saw the first house in the distance.
By then, it was easy to forget that the Northern Virginia land we were exploring — a 380-acre area called Leopold’s Preserve — was initially protected as part of a housing development. With seven miles of wide trails winding through meadows, various forest types and wetlands, the preserve an hour west of the nation’s capital feels more like a well-maintained state park than a privately funded project.
And that’s intentional.
When the push for housing in the DC metro area made its way to this swath of relatively undisturbed land in northern Prince William County, VA, in the mid-2000s, developer Scott Plein decided to take a different approach. Rather than allowing this section of the county’s Rural Crescent to be turned into a few dozen homes on large lots, he got county approval to cluster 155 single family and 256 townhomes on about 100 acres next to an existing development.
The developer then protected the surrounding acreage through a conservation easement with the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust and opened it to the public as Leopold’s Preserve. The property is named after Aldo Leopold, author of A Sand County Almanac, who is considered the father of wildlife management in the United States.
Marie Pinto, communications and administrative manager of the White House Farm Foundation, a nonprofit that manages the preserve, said the land could have easily become “10-acre lots with septic systems, long driveways and people managing their yards however they felt like.”
“But now,” she said while walking the grounds, “we have so many different types of habitats here for people to see.”
Online maps work just fine for bringing visitors to the entrance off Thoroughfare Road in the town of Broad Run. The parking lot on the east side of the road has the site’s only port-a-potty. The smaller west parking lot offers accessible parking. Also on the west side, a wheelchair-accessible and stroller-friendly paved trail winds carefully down a slope to the preserve’s pièce de resistance: a spacious observation deck offering views of the wetlands below.
Bring binoculars and zoom lenses for closeups of red-winged blackbirds flitting and trilling among the waving cattails below — and, occasionally, rarer sightings. Leopold’s is listed as a birding hotspot by a website that, using eBird data, has tallied 192 species at the preserve. Audubon Society of Northern Virginia regularly hosts guided tours at the preserve.
Last spring, a group of trumpeter swans made a temporary home in the wetlands, drawing birders from across the region. This April, a black swan, probably an escapee from a private collection, briefly found its way to Leopold’s waters.
Other sightings are more reliable. With the condominiums for purple martins, single-family nest boxes for bluebirds in the meadows and above-water abodes for the chestnut-and-green wood ducks in the wetlands, even the birds have housing options. The preserve posted a series of baby bird photos to its social media pages this spring, challenging followers to spot the difference between nests of wood ducks, chickadees, bluebirds and red-winged blackbirds.
Pinto gets a particular kick out of watching the wood duck box for duckling departures in the spring.
“As you can see, the nests are very high up from the water,” she said. “They’ll just push the babies out when they fledge and that’s it. They can’t fly well enough to go back in.”
The observation deck also features the first of 35 interpretive signs throughout the trail system that detail the natural and historic features of the landscape. Visitors can read about the Battle of Thoroughfare Gap that was fought here during
the Civil War or learn that one of the first public schools for African American children in the county, eventually called the North Fork School, operated until 1936 near the site of today’s parking lots. It's one of two African American schools that once existed on the property.
Across Thoroughfare Road from the wetlands, visitors will find a large map of Leopold’s Preserve. Pinto suggests pulling one up on a phone or printing it out beforehand as well; many of the loops overlap and it can be easy to get disoriented. (When in doubt, look for the interpretive signs, which are also shown on the map.)
The preserve map also offers a tree walk with QR-codes that link to signs along the trail pointing out 18 significant or interesting tree species. These include a large white oak near the parking lots, a grove of pawpaw trees near the Warbler Loop, and a group of eastern red cedars, among others. The walk is a good way to get acquainted with native tree species.
Most of the wildlife habitats unfold near the larger parking lot, starting with a trail that begins at the lot’s back corner. The gravel path gives way to a mown one that loops around a meadow. The paths are extra wide here, which is the way park manager Nick Davis likes them, Pinto said. Visitors can easily walk side-by-side, even along heavily forested areas of the trail.
Davis works with other groups and volunteers to periodically mow, mulch or burn sections of the property to beat back invasive plants. Any habitats that look like they’re still “under construction” probably are.
Maintenance efforts by the White House Farm Foundation are funded by the Plein Family Charitable Trust, which Scott Plein says is “one of the ways I like giving back.”
“I wanted to put my money where my mouth is,” he said. “People say, ‘There’s plenty of open space on a 10-acre lot.’ But that’s not open space, and it’s not for the public, not to mention the cost of services to each lot.”
Plein notes that Leopold’s Preserve has active partnerships with other environmental organizations. The Bull Run Mountains Conservancy leads programs for homeschoolers, and birding and naturalist groups lead guided hikes at the preserve. A researcher from the Smithsonian Institution is studying sawflies on one area of the property, and experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture have helped with invasive species management plans.
The property’s water features, though, are primarily managed by beavers. A good-size pond next to the meadow has been losing water recently because the beavers stopped maintaining the dam they’d built in the North Fork of Broad Run, which forms a border of the property.
On some sections of the trail, interpretive signs seem to anticipate the visitor’s questions. Heading south on Leopold’s Loop into a forested area that was once farmland, a half-dozen dead trees line the edge of an otherwise healthy-looking stand. “Dead wood good?” the sign asks, and then answers: “Standing dead trees … play a vital role in the life cycle of many organisms and provide useful habitat for more than 1,000 species of wildlife.”
The trail leads to an old wooden farmhouse, now protected by a fence. Property managers don’t know the exact age or story of the house, which was probably inhabited by the same farmers that left an old cattle pen standing along another section of the trail. An interpretive sign tells the story of Alfred Brent, an African American who built a homestead and ran a laundry business on the property.
In addition to remembering the property’s past, today’s managers are also trying to reimagine its future. Volunteers on Earth Day this year helped plant a smattering of small trees — pawpaws, sweet gums, oaks and others — in a field they are turning into a savannah habitat, where trees and shrubs dot an otherwise flat, grassy area.
In the middle of a wooded area along Warbler Way sits another uncommon habitat, also protected by a fence, called an upland depression swamp, a shallow, seasonally flooded basin of wetland oaks and shrubs. Pinto said someone reported finding an American hazelnut plant growing there, an unusual find.
It sounds like there’s a home for everything at Leopold’s.
