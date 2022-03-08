When I’m walking to the mailbox, letting the dogs outside or otherwise outdoors with time on my hands, I bring up an app on my mobile phone and tap the “record” button. A black-and-white spectrogram materializes at the top half of my screen.
And so it begins.
The spectrogram turns into a running Rorschach Test of hazy, gray splotches. These visual representations of sounds travel across my screen from right to left, mapping whatever noises the microphone happens to detect: leaves rustling, dogs barking, leaf blowers.
The lower half of the screen remains a white blank, betraying the app’s indifference toward such frivolous racket. Its true purpose isn’t revealed until a soft song radiates from a nearby tree branch.
Fee-bee-fee-bay. Fee-bee-fee-bay.
Informed by one of the world’s premier libraries of nature sounds and guided by machine learning, the app springs to life. The words “Carolina chickadee” flash onto the screen accompanied by a small photo of a chipper-looking bird with a black cap and white cheeks.
Move over, Wordle. I have a new digital obsession.
Using the Merlin Bird ID app is like having an ornithologist in your pocket. It’s not quite ready to replace human experts. But for fledglings in the field who struggle to differentiate between red-tailed hawks and red-shouldered hawks or between chipping sparrows and song sparrows, it can give wing to a new hobby.
Fledglings like me. I love nature, but I’m no naturalist. Some birds, of course, are relatively easy to identify by one attribute or another — the blazing red feathers of the male Northern cardinal or the plaintive cry of the mourning dove. But most, at least for me, are not.
Several apps have popped up in recent years to help users identify things in nature. A couple years ago, I tried out some plant ID products, setting up an informal test to see whether the apps could agree on an answer when each was fed the same photograph. The results were mixed.
Developed by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology, the Merlin app has taken a couple of key technological leaps forward. When it debuted in 2014, the app simply posed a series of questions (“What was the size of the bird?” “Was the bird on a fence or wire?”) to help users narrow down the possibilities.
It added a photo ID component three years later. But many users found it difficult to capture clear closeups of birds with smartphones.
Meantime, the app’s developers began working toward integrating sound into the app. Grant Van Horn, the lead developer on the project, said they considered it their “holy grail.”
“The fact that birds vocalize is what makes them so special,” he said.
Merlin isn’t the first app promising to match songs and chirps to the right bird. But its developers assert that theirs is more accurate. Typically, bird ID programs pick out bird sounds from 30-second recordings that may contain noises made by birds other than the labeled species. This can cause the model to attribute all the sounds to the same bird, leading to erroneous results.
To counteract that effect, bird experts had to painstakingly listen to recordings — 140 hours of avian calls representing 458 species in the U.S. and Canada — to train the Merlin software to recognize the exact moment when a specific bird is vocalizing. The model also was fed 126 hours of non-bird ambient sounds to teach it what not to listen for. Cornell released the sound ID program to the public last June.
“It’s not meant to replace people,” Van Horn said. “It’s meant to be another engagement point to get people hooked on the natural world. We took this onerous or frustrating process of memorizing a bird cal, and we’ve made it a heck of a lot more accessible.”
To test the app for myself, I attended one of the twice-monthly bird walks conducted by the Hampton Roads Bird Club at Newport News Park.
These people know their birds. The club was founded in 1951. Members have been patrolling this park on the first and third Sundays of each month like clockwork for decades, keeping meticulous records of their sightings. They often arrive before sunrise and stay past noon.
Nine of us gathered behind the ranger station in the early morning gloom. Jane Frigo, a retired preschool teacher who brims with energy, went over the itinerary with the group. Suddenly, her attention was pulled toward the direction of a faint tweeting.
“That’s our titmouse,” Frigo said. The next moment, she is imitating the sound: “Pee-ter, pee-ter, pee-ter.”
I asked whether she ever uses Merlin or another bird sound app. No need, she replied. She can rely on one of her veteran fellow bird enthusiasts. But as the day progressed, it became apparent that Frigo hardly needs any help identifying bird calls. She is a walking encyclopedia herself.
My birding expertise, on the other hand, extends only to the edges of my phone. I opened the Merlin app and pressed the record button. The titmouse was still tittering from its nearby perch. Sure enough, its name popped up on my screen. A different name followed in quick succession.
“Look at that,” I said, chuckling while turning the screen in Frigo’s direction. “A tufted titmouse and an American crow right there.”
“See! That’s great,” she cheered.
The park provides an almost ideal setting for birdwatching. At 8,065 acres, it is one of the largest city-maintained parks east of the Mississippi River, stretching nearly 10 times the size of New York’s Central Park. The terrain is almost uniformly flat, with hard walkways and wooden boardwalks lending access deep into a variety of bird habitats, ranging from swamps to stands of pine. The focal point is 230-acre Lee Hall Reservoir, the mirrorlike pond that serves as a source of drinking water for Newport News.
The temperatures were hovering around 30 degrees that morning, but it was good weather compared with the previous couple outings, Frigo cheerfully observed. The last was halted by sleet. Before that, a light rain was their constant companion. When the sun finally rose during my visit, the sky was clear and reverberating with the chatter of birds.
As we strolled from the edge of the reservoir to an ice-covered swamp, I kept testing the app. I noticed, for example, that the human experts have a distinct edge. Their ears can pick up sounds better than my phone. I found that several of the calls were too faint to be detected. It certainly had no chance hearing the bald eagle that breezed past well above our heads.
So, proximity matters.
But every once in a while, the app seemed to get the upper hand. During a 2-minute, 47-second recording session, the app identified four species: a titmouse, fish crow, brown-headed cowbird and white-breasted nuthatch. I announced the list to my bundled-up counterparts, and my voicing of the cowbird’s presence initially drew skeptical looks.
Within minutes, though, the app’s guess was corroborated when someone picked out the sound of a cowbird.
“I think Merlin’s working out pretty well,” Frigo announced at one point.
By the end of the morning, the group counted 55 unique bird species around the park. I switched on the Merlin app for only a fraction of the time, so I had no real hope of matching their spotting power. Even so, it senses only 15 different bird species, a fraction of the total diversity.
In its current form, the app records for two minutes before a message appears, asking if you’d like to continue recording. Van Horn said he added the feature because he worried that older phones might have trouble saving the large sound files. He plans to drop it in the updated version due out later this spring.
The Merlin Bird ID app is free. But be prepared for it to consume a good chunk of your phone’s storage space. The app, itself, is only a little more than 100 megabytes. But the bird sound data you need to download is a gigabyte or more, depending on which region you select. The “pro” to this “con” is that the app can work anywhere without needing to fly into the cloud.
Like some kind of bird.
About the Merlin Bird ID app
- Developed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology
- Available for free on most phone platforms
- What’s in a name? “Merlin” refers to both the magician and a small species of falcons.
- Data connection is unnecessary to run the app. But if you are connected, your location and information about the time of year can help the program suggest bird species with greater accuracy.
