Out of a crucible that included pioneering Scot-Irish farmers and the industrialist du Pont family’s fox hunting and equestrian passions has emerged one of Maryland’s most varied recreational opportunities.
The 47-year-old, 5,656-acre Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area near Elkton has nearly 90 miles of trails fashioned from a mix of old carriage roads, fox-chasing routes across hill and dale and new trails built to follow streams and traverse rolling forested ravines and open fields.
In a share-the-trail spirit, almost all are meticulously groomed to simultaneously accommodate hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders.
Fair Hill is not a state park. You won’t find the picnic pavilions and campgrounds that are often featured in state parks managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Instead, there is a concentration of more passive recreational opportunities, such as the extensive trail network, popular trout fishing in Big Elk Creek that bisects the property, picnicking and management of the woods and meadows to benefit wildlife.
You’ll encounter the decaying remains of old homesteads, a still-impressive three-story stone grist mill from the early 1800s and a covered bridge. Visitors can also explore an old fox hunting lodge that is now home to the Fair Hill Nature Center and see some of the 14 miles of tall fence, now considered historic, that once kept foxes in the enclave and prevented pursuing hounds and horses from running into traffic.
Hedgerows, which once separated farms in the 1700s and 1800s, now provide valuable travel corridors and shelter for wildlife. It’s an oddity in the eastern United States, where modern farmers have erased most of them to gain every inch of tillable land.
The mixed landscape features are a draw for those who journey to Fair Hill, said park manager Rachel Tremby. “It is so expansive and there are so many miles of trails you can explore that you really have the opportunity to get away and find some peace and solitude,” she said.
That’s certainly the way frequent visitor Susan Lester of Elkton sees it. “I just like the diversity of it, and it’s not crowded,” she said while walking her dog and using a phone app to identify the birds she was hearing. One trail reminded her of New England.
You likely will see license plates from several states in the parking lots of major trailheads because the tract runs to the Pennsylvania state line and within a half-mile of Delaware. Its streams drain into both the Chesapeake and Delaware bays.
The earliest European settlers of the land here were 16 Irish immigrants brought to the area in the late 1600s to secure the northeastern Maryland border at a time when Maryland and Pennsylvania were skirmishing over who owned what. The area was called New Munster and Fair Hill.
Centuries later, William du Pont Jr. began buying the land by purchasing bankrupt farms during the Depression. He amassed more than 8,000 acres from 125 contiguous properties along the Pennsylvania-Maryland line. The remnants of many of these farms are visible from the trails.
Many of the farmers whose land du Pont purchased were hired to run his large beef cattle operation.
Du Pont later repurposed the land as a playground for his fox hounds. He closed the smaller public roads — part of the trail system today — and surrounded the property with miles of fence.
German prisoners from World War II performed some of the work.
On public roads that were not closed, overpasses and tunnels ensured safe passage for hounds and riders on fox hunts. Today, they serve as wildlife corridors.
Du Pont also built an international-level steeplechase racecourse. At this and other nearby estates, he established a thoroughbred racing stable and breeding operations. Under the name Foxcatcher Farms, the family’s horses would win the Preakness Stakes. One horse, Rosemont, won a race against legendary Seabiscuit in 1937.
All these features are part of the Fair Hill Estate Historic District designated by the Maryland Historical Trust.
Du Pont died in 1965. When Maryland purchased the land within its boundaries in 1975 for $6 million, it came with more than 100 buildings, including the Cecil County Fairgrounds. Many are rented out today to private equestrians and horse clubs.
The fox hunting and equestrian legacy set up by du Pont remains today. The rambling fox hunts continue, though no foxes are killed.
The 25 miles of gravel carriage roads, a network often compared with those at Acadia National Park built by John D. Rockefeller, Jr., are still used by horse-and-carriage enthusiasts while serving as all-weather walking trails.
The Fair Hill Training Center, one of the nation’s premier thoroughbred training centers, was built in 1983. In 2016, a $20 million project added a world-class equestrian center on 350 acres at Fair Hill. Included were racecourses and the Fair Hill Equine Therapy Center, which uses hyperbaric oxygen therapy among its treatments for ailing horses.
One of du Pont’s enduring traditions introduced at Fair Hill was a steeplechase race: an overland scramble, where horses jump fences and water, that grew out of the fox-hunting tradition.
In 2021, Fair Hill hosted the inaugural Maryland 5 Star, becoming one of only seven courses in the world suitable for the top-level, three-day “eventing,” which is an equestrian triathlon of sorts, descended from fox hunting and the training of military horses. The three-day test of horse and rider attracted 21,000 spectators and included riders from eight countries. Many had competed in the Olympics.
Despite the strong equestrian influence onsite, much of the management of Fair Hill revolves around recreation, environmental stewardship and the management of its many habitats, from wetlands and upland forests to riparian environs and undulating meadows.
Because the open countryside, hedgerows and farmland of yesteryear are retained at Fair Hill, hiking its trails is a figurative walk back in time.
Among its many users are birders who can count on finding species that favor different habitats. More than 150 species have been sighted at Fair Hill.
The vast 1,700 acres of grasslands are carefully managed for both wildlife and trails, so users can experience the pleasures of moving through waves of grasses under big skies.
Hay grown at Fair Hill is sold to mushroom growers, but it is not cut until grassland birds such as bobolinks, meadowlarks and grasshopper sparrows have finished nesting. Grasses favored by wildlife and plantings that attract pollinators are used in some sections.
On a mid-April day, the stone former hunting lodge at Fair Hill was alive with the chatter of fifth-grade students as they slid their samples of pond scum under microscopes for examination.
The nonprofit Fair Hill Environmental Foundation has leased this building for 32 years and operated the Fair Hill Nature Center with a simple but impactful mission of providing environmental education for youth and connecting people to nature. Many of the 5,000–6,000 students who come through here each year to catch aquatic insects in the stream have never had such experiences.
That saddens and motivates executive director Laura Hannan. “We were meant to be outside,” she said. “Many don’t even know this world exists and it’s right here in their backyards. Tons of studies show if you can just get kids outside, they are healthier, happier, less stressed, achievement in school is better and their eyesight is even better.”
Fair Hill is a great setting to help make those vital connections, regardless of age.
