Not all that long ago, these glassy lakes were sand pits used by the Virginia Department of Transportation for the construction of Interstate 64. This postcard-ready scene of oaks and cypress trees was once an illegal trash dump. And this entire 456-acre haven for greenery used to be the scene of illicit activity.
If you’re a fan of comeback stories, Sandy Bottom Nature Park should be at the top of your list of places to visit in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
More than 250,000 visitors flock each year to this suburban park. Owned and operated by the city of Hampton, about an hour’s drive southeast of Richmond, Sandy Bottom is one of those rare places that adeptly blends accessibility for a wide range of patrons with enough interest to hold the attention of experienced outdoors enthusiasts.
The focal point is a 10,000-square-foot nature center that houses environmental and animal exhibits. The aquariums are a must-see for lovers of turtles and snakes. And there’s a glass display case brimming with items unearthed from the surrounding grounds, including an arrowhead and a decomposing rifle of 1800s vintage.
You can head outside and soak in plenty of nature by hoofing it in any direction. Be prepared for all of your senses to be engaged. But one of those senses may get more engagement than you bargained for.
I’ll be blunt: This park gets noisy. Sandy Bottom is wedged inside a “V” created by I-64 to the north and a four-lane divided highway to the south called Hampton Roads Center Parkway. If there is a nook within the park beyond the reach of the dull roar of car traffic, I couldn’t find it. But the woods are usually thick enough that your sense of sight isn’t perturbed by all that automotive bustle.
The other auditory intrusion comes from above. Low-flying military jets are your frequent companion here. Just a few miles down the road lies Langley Air Force Base. Its main runway points like an arrow toward Sandy Bottom, ensuring that the latter’s airspace is rarely quiet during daytime hours.
Then again, maybe you’re a military aircraft buff. In that case, Sandy Bottom is your paradise.
You would think that all of these disturbances would have long ago chased off the birds and wildlife. But you would have thought wrong.
I talked to Marc Nichols, a park ranger who has counted more than 200 species of birds at Sandy Bottom. The eBird app, designed by Cornell Ornithology Lab and kept up to date by volunteer birders, lists 210 species observed here, ranging from bald eagles and glossy ibises to Louisiana waterthrushes and Baltimore orioles.
Notable terrestrial fauna within its boundaries includes white-tailed deer, the threatened Mabee’s salamander and the endangered canebrake rattlesnake. There are signs all over the place reminding visitors to stay on the trails. Failure to do so will apparently risk a run-in with one of those rare rattlesnakes.
With about two dozen full-time staff on hand, the city-owned park has a healthy staff-to-acreage ratio. Everything is tidily kept. The 12 miles of trails are clearly marked. And all of those trails are compacted enough for bicycle traffic, except for two — the Osprey Point and Wood Duck paths, which only represent about a mile of total length.
The lakes are shallow, but the fishing is good. All the usual freshwater suspects are here: largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and catfish.
In an unusual turn for a park outside the state or U.S. systems, camping is an option here. Sandy Bottom makes nine campsites available year-round, as well as two group sites and four yurts. None of them have water or electricity, but there’s a McDonald’s less than a half-mile from the park’s main entrance. You’ll probably survive.
This being my first tour of Sandy Bottom, I tagged along with an experienced local. April Liptak is a graphic designer based in nearby Newport News. In her free time, she enjoys wildlife photography, and this park is one of her favorite haunts.
Liptak told me that the brand of hiking available at Sandy Bottom suits her just fine. There are no strenuous inclines. In fact, there are no hills to speak of. A gentle roll of the terrain is about all the undulation there is.
“It’s more wooded than most of the city parks,” Liptak told me as we skirted past a serene lake on a gravel trail. “It’s got the beautiful water areas, and it goes in a circle, so I don’t have to get lost.”
She paused, adding, “Unless I want to.”
Ranger Nichols had told me nearly the same thing: “You can take a nice two-hour walk and not get lost.”
In this leafy pocket of Hampton, Liptak said she feels like she can disconnect from the hum of city life. “It’s like I’m right next to the highway, but I’m not right next to the highway,” she explained. “It’s not too far out, so I don’t have to walk too far to see anything.”
My stroll with Liptak was more of a race against darkness. The sun sets early in late November. Still, we were able to glimpse a great white heron sunning itself in the last rays of the day. And we got to traverse several different landscapes within a relatively small number of steps, rambling through wetlands, forests and open meadows.
Besides the nature center, perhaps the most formidable structure in the park is the wooden observation tower. It stands nearly dead-center in the park, overlooking a tract of wetlands that seems to stretch to the horizon. The tower itself is roughly the size of a tractor trailer and simply overflows with planks and ramps and steps.
Like many of the sights you encounter at the park, the observation tower was the handiwork of the state Department of Transportation. In 1952, a sand mine began excavating the site. But from the 1970s until the early ’90s, the land sat vacant and became a magnet for unhoused people, illicit hunting, crime and parties.
But in 1995, the city of Hampton opened the park at Sandy Bottom. It takes its name from the shallow lakes, Nichols said. At the time, there were few trees or shrubs surrounding the main pond, so all anyone would see when they looked at it was a clear view to its sandy bottom.
“When I first started, they called it a dead lake,” Nichols recalled. That was in the early 2000s. But around that time, VDOT established an environmental mitigation bank on a portion of the property. It would be a place where the agency would restore wetlands and wildlife habitat to compensate for damage inflicted by its projects elsewhere.
The efforts have resulted in a stunning turn-around, Nichols said. What was once a near-desert of wildlife is now teeming with fish, birds, turtles, snakes and more.
Some reminders of its not-so-natural past remain evident in ways both good and bad. The good: If you walk no other trail at Sandy Bottom, make it the Osprey Point trail. To look at the hiking map, you would think this path sloshes right through the middle of Crystal Lake, the larger of the two small lakes on the property. But there’s actually a narrow strip of land just wide enough to accommodate a ribbon of crushed stone within a tunnel of shrubs and trees.
The bad: When the lakes were excavated, not much thought was given to their future navigability. In normal times, the park rents canoes and paddle boats for people to get out on the water. But this year has been so dry that the lakes were barely a foot deep at the time of my visit. Nichols said rentals have been suspended until the rain fills the lakes back up.
My timing was more fortuitous, though, from a different perspective. By this point in the year, with December right around the corner, the trees had gone bare nearly everywhere within the 64,000-square-mile Chesapeake watershed. But here in a more southerly location, the fall foliage was either at its peak or just slightly past it.
I had started out my day a few hours north, where the leaves had long since fallen. So, I felt a bit like a time traveler as I gazed up once again into a canopy of oranges and yellows. If you miss your chance to see fall foliage farther north, Sandy Bottom will be waiting for you.
