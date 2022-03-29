Several bills with bipartisan support are pending in the Pennsylvania General Assembly that would dedicate new funding for clean water projects at no additional cost to state taxpayers, using federal money provided for pandemic recovery.
Senate bill 832 and House bill 1901 would seed a new Clean Streams Fund with $250 million over the next three years to support clean water efforts across the state, including two new programs. One would provide for administration of the dollars at the local level through county conservation districts, with guidance from a local oversight committee. The other would create a Clean Water Procurement program to direct some of the money to innovative and cost-effective projects.
As state legislators, we support this legislation because we recognize the connection between activities in Pennsylvania and water quality downstream in the Chesapeake Bay. More importantly, we recognize the benefits of these programs to our own local creeks and communities.
Lancaster County, which we represent in Harrisburg, is blessed with some of the most productive farmland in the United States. With its fertile soil and sufficient rainfall, this land is the foundation of our local economy and culture. It has defined our region for more than 400 years.
All of the county’s creeks, streams and rivers flow into the Susquehanna River, which forms the county’s western boundary and flows into the nation’s largest and most productive estuary, the Chesapeake. The Bay’s bounty supported the founding of our nation, a strong seafood economy and a culture of watermen.
It’s no coincidence that this most productive farmland and most productive estuary exist near one another, for they are inextricably linked by the Susquehanna River.
For centuries, the farmlands of Lancaster County and the waters of the Bay co-existed in ecological balance. But in the 1900s, profound changes began to occur.
Crop yields and fishing harvests increased as the human population grew, and the balance was gradually lost. The wild oyster population is at 1% of historic levels. Blue crabs, another once-robust fishery, are barely sustainable. Some days it is dangerous to swim in or eat from the Bay because of harmful algae and bacteria.
The consequences of this imbalance are not limited to the Bay. One-third of Pennsylvania’s creeks are not safe for fishing, drinking or swimming. It’s even worse in Lancaster County, with more than half of our local creeks not meeting clean water standards.
The good news is that modern farming and a healthy Bay watershed can co-exist. All corners of Lancaster County have examples of best management practices that are keeping soil and nutrients on the farmland — where they belong — instead of turning into pollution heading downstream. What’s needed is more widespread implementation.
The county already has a partnership in place with essentially the same goals as the Clean Streams legislation. Lancaster Clean Water Partners, a coalition of local governments, nonprofits and private companies, has embraced a shared vision of clean and clear water in the county by 2040. This is a legacy worth pursuing.
While the estimated $100 million annual cost of the partnership’s work to achieve its vision is daunting, such expenses translate into investments: local materials such as fencing and concrete, as well as local talent, from farmland conservation planners to heavy equipment operators and other skilled laborers, all critical to best-management success.
Furthermore, these investments will benefit the county’s farmers by helping to keep them competitive in global markets. The community will benefit through improved recreational opportunities and quality of life.
Another great benefit to these efforts is that they will help to reduce the impacts of increased flooding, which continues to plague many areas across the state.
We look forward to working with our colleagues across the state to finally turn the corner toward restoring a balance between productive, healthy farmlands and productive, healthy waters in the Bay and throughout the commonwealth.
Scott Martin is a Pennsylvania state senator (R-Lancaster). Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) is speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The views expressed by opinion columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
