Regarding the Wegmans distribution center [proposed in Hanover County, VA] — Thank you for the continued coverage of this issue. Naively, I can’t understand why Wegmans is hung up on this location. I was sad to see that Wegmans has been granted nearly all the permits. The folks fighting this battle have been tireless and I hope Wegmans relents. I’ve seen it happen before with Disney in Manassas. I hope for a win here for the Brown Grove Preservation Group.
Karen Strick
Alexandria, VA
