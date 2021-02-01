Your article, Artist takes a deep dive into Alexandria's wastewater (December 2020), was a disappointment. While the arts are important, focusing on disgusting sewage-infused art is of questionable value. This puff piece distracts from Alexandria's two century history of dumping billions of gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River. State and Federal agencies have pressed for action since at least the 1980s. For years, the city's political elite have dragged their feet and exerted power to hinder changes while knowing that their negligence has resulted in the need for an expensive clean-up effort. However, the band-aid approach underway now is still inadequate. Presently, the plan under construction there now won't have any significant impact until 2025 at the earliest and they admit (see: https://wjla.com/news/local/alexandria-sewage-new-pipes-potomac-river) that an average of four time annually, raw sewage will still make its way from Alexandria toilets directly into our beloved river. Even now they are only moving as a result of all Virginia taxpayers helping to pay for the project. Alexandrians are among the most wealthy in the commonwealth, and they should pay for the mess they've created.
Robert Stuber
King George, VA
