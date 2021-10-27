Since 2016, more than 150 dairy and small farms have adopted nutrient management plans through the Virginia Tech Small Farms Nutrient Management Program covering more than 18,000 acres. Through this program, Virginia farmers receive the following free services: soil and manure sampling, Pre-Sidedress Nitrate Tests (PSNTs), nutrient management plans and fertilizer recommendations. These plans are voluntary and resulted in fewer nutrients impacting our rivers and streams and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay.
Many farmers, especially those who raise dairy and beef cattle, are concerned that adoption of a nutrient management plan will limit their ability to use farm-generated manure. The Virginia Tech Small Farms Nutrient Management Program has worked with farmers for more than five years, and 95% of the time a plan is written that allows farmers to make use of all manure generated on their farms. High phosphorus soils are a challenge in the Shenandoah Valley but, with adoption of a nutrient management plan, the farmer can have a written plan in place that spells out how the challenge will be met.
Virginia met its Chesapeake Bay goals for nitrogen and phosphorus reductions in 2017. This was in no small part due to efforts by Virginia farmers. But much work still needs to be done as the 2025 deadline for Virginia to meet all benchmarks for reducing nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment approaches. Having additional acres covered by a fully implemented nutrient management is one way to meet this goal.
Virginia agricultural producers need to voluntarily take steps towards installing best management practices or nutrient management plans on their farms. Every acre counts and shows that Virginia farmers are doing their part without government mandated requirements.
If you are interested in learning more about the program, please contact me at 540-290-3602 or taw1776@vt.edu.
Tad Williams
Nutrient management specialist, Virginia Tech
