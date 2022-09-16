Two guiding principles in our society are equal treatment under the law and justice delayed is justice denied.
Ongoing Chesapeake Bay clean water efforts show a great disparity on the application of those principles.
Recently a consent decree was reached between the state of Maryland and Valley Proteins (operators of a private water treatment plant for a chicken rendering facility). Elements of the decree include:
- Valley Proteins payment of $540,000 in fines as well as additional penalties for water quality discharge violations
- Additional fines if Valley Proteins fails to meet compliance deadlines going forward
- Valley Proteins to pay legal fees and related expenses incurred by those joined in the state legal action
Contrast that with virtually no action by regulators on decades long discharges of untreated wastewater from treatment plants on the Back River and Patapsco River. These discharges have severely impacted water quality in the upper Chesapeake Bay for decades. While the state recently took over the Back River plant, the timing for long overdue improved operations is still to be determined.
Now more than ever, the Bay is at a tipping point. Steps need to be taken now to address the pollution from the Back River and Patapsco wastewater treatment plants.
Capt. Rob Newberry of the Delmarva Fisheries Assoc., Chestertown, MD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.