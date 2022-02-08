Many thanks to the tip from Mike Burke in the November 2021 issue of Bay Journal to stop at the end of Oakley Street when birding in the Cambridge, MD area.
I saved the article written by Mr. Burke for a time we could re-visit Cambridge and Blackwater NWR. The opportunity arose during this holiday season and my husband, his sister and I had a two night stay in Cambridge.
Even though Blackwater NWR was wonderful, the highlight of our stay was the three visits we made to see ducks at the end of Oakley Street. Just as Mike Burke described it in his November column, this spot provided "extraordinary viewing opportunities." We saw the canvasbacks, but also American and Eurasian wigeons and lesser scaups.
Thank you, Bay Journal, for all the information and opportunities you provide. I am a grateful reader and learner!
Marikyn Sadowski of Rochelle Park, NJ
