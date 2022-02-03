Thanks for the Bernie Fowler article Susan Wierman Feb 3, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tim Wheeler's article about Bernie Fowler was wonderful. Thank you. Susan Wierman of Towson, MD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue. Please use language that is accurate and respectful. Comments may not include: * Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements * Explicit or vulgar language * Information that violates a person's right to privacy * Advertising or solicitations * Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation * Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content * Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
