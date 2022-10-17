Thanks for Whitney Pipkin's fine article, Virginia outdoor education program receives national award. It's great to see schoolkids getting hands-on exposure to the Bay and Fort Monroe. But it's also important to recognize what constitutes Fort Monroe's full story in the world's history of liberty and what parts of Fort Monroe actually do — and don't — constitute Fort Monroe National Monument.
British North American slavery did indeed begin in 1619 when captive Africans arrived at Point Comfort. That point of land much later became the 570-acre Army post Fort Monroe, containing the 63-acre moated stone fortress known in the Civil War as "Freedom's Fortress" — the Union's mighty, and mighty symbolic, stronghold in Confederate Virginia.
But as Virginia's Fort Monroe Authority nowadays does a great job of showing, that land also traces the full quarter-millennium-long arc of American slavery. It's the preeminent site for national and international memory of the Civil War self-emancipation movement.
Those half million slavery escapees, as historian Eric Foner once put it, "forced the fate of slavery onto the national political agenda" after Union soldiers began sacrificing to make that possible. My recent History News Network essay tells more: We Need a National Emancipation Monument at Point Comfort–Where American Slavery Began, and Began to End.
In 2011, Virginia's leaders politically engineered establishment of the limited, split Fort Monroe National Monument. It includes only the Bayside land at the former post's north end plus the stone fortress, which is under shared control with Virginia.
Virginia, not the National Park Service, takes the lead in historical interpretation of this American treasure in world history of liberty. Yet the state also says, on a web page with no mention of the limited, split national monument, that the vision for Fort Monroe is redevelopment.
Steven T. Corneliussen of Poquoson, VA
