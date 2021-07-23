On behalf of Montgomery County,MD, residents and the numerous communities that make up this region, we would like to voice our direct, loud and forceful position on the absolute destruction and demolition stream “restoration” projects are having on our natural stream valley corridors. They need to stop.
The enormous environmental impact of tree canopy loss, habitat loss, animal species loss, vegetation removal, clear cutting, stripping, ripping and demolition of natural forested stream corridors is horrific. It should be criminal — an environmental crime.
These projects, costing millions, paying millions to construction firms, consultants, engineers, surveyors, attorneys, landscape firms, suppliers, equipment rental companies and on and on, have become the ”stream restoration industrial complex,” a gold rush for speculators grabbing at MS4 storm water management credits (quotas), all aimed at ”saving the Bay." It's a sin. We are 80 miles from the Bay. Sediment has no impact on the Bay in this region. It's a money game, a credit grab. And the ultimate price is habitat loss and species extermination.
Stop stream restoration projects and preserve our natural world.
Robert Portanova
Montgomery Village, MD
