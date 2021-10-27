Regarding your article, As federal support emerges, PA wants to be carbon capture hub, let's look at some recent events starting in Texas at the Petra Nova coal plant. Reuters reported last August that the carbon capture fiasco there is now a one billion dollar write-off with $190 million coming from the tax payers. The Kemper Clean Coal plant in Mississippi makes that look like child's play. $7.5 billion was invested before they converted the facility to operate on natural gas. Preceding all of this, coal must be burned and coal ash results. Never forget the Tennessee TVA coal ash reservoir failure, which happened in 2008. The clean-up effort is ongoing after the expenditure of over one billion dollars and many lives lost in the process. It is past time to stop throwing dollars down a rat hole.
Earle Mitchell of Springfield, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.