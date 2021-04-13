I am astounded by what I have just read in the Bay Journal. Your decision to print Marlene Condon's article entitled "Let ‘invasive’ plants do their job so the ‘natives’ can take over" leaves me almost speechless. It is irresponsible, damaging, snide, inflammatory and most importantly: completely factually inaccurate. At a time when so much is at stake ecologically and we are finally starting to maybe turn the tide a tiny little bit on planting natives your decision to print this article defies logic.
Respectfully,
Jennifer Vaccaro
