Can any organization give a good explanation why a foreign company can operate in US waters and decimate an incredibly important natural resource such as menhaden? It makes absolutely zero sense why they or any company can continue this. I’m not some super environmentalist, I’m just a common sense person who knows that this is the only fish that can clean the Bay and provide the answer to many of the Bay's ecological problems at zero cost to the taxpayers. I think there should be a prolonged effort to force the state of Virginia to explain why it allows the harvest at all. If it were to stop, the Bay would thrive within years. It’s just common sense. Virginia needs to come it’s senses and shut it down immediately.
John Marrapese
McClean, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.