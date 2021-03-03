Regarding the article, High-speed train could go through ‘irreplaceable’ land in Maryland:
There is a section of the DEIS on the SCMAGLEV that is emphatic about EJ or environmental justice.
EJ means that minorities and low income people should not be taken advantage of and they should not bear the crush of extended construction and routine traffic disruption that capital projects inflict on communities.
In the project area of the SCMAGLEV the population is 87% minority and 67% low income. The path of the SCMAGLEV should have gone up through route 95 to Baltimore. It would come out at the exact same location as the j1 route does now.
Do not let another injustice happen to communities of minorities who don't deserve this type of political punishment.
Sincerely
Michael Farley
VP - Beacon Heights Citizens Assoc.
Riverdale, MD
