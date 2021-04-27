I'm very skeptical of the argument put forth by Marlene Condon in her piece Let ‘invasive’ plants do their job.
As I've witnessed in parks and forests across the Chesapeake Bay watershed, invasives don't stick to human disturbed areas but rapidly expand into "natural" areas. Invasive plants are very effective in out-competing the native plants. One key advantage of the invaders is that few to no insects eat the leaves, shoots, or roots of these exotic plants. The plants are unpalatable, if not downright toxic to native species. As she herself points out, not even deer will eat the exotics in her garden. So while they may have blooms with nectar and berries for birds (which then spread the seeds far and wide), Doug Tallamy's research shows that wide spread infestation by non-native species, i.e. invasive plants, disrupts the food chain by starving the population of insects.
Invasives may provide lots of sugar, but not the protein, fats, or even complex carbs that young birds, small mammals, amphibians, reptiles, and other creatures need. It is akin to the urban "food desert" we talk about where the only stores in the community are a convenience stores filled with junk food.
Slowing - and ideally rolling back - the infestation of invasives is hard work. Preventing this invaders from getting there first footholds in a landscape is the most effective strategy. Halting the spread is a critical component of preventing habitat degradation and protecting wildlife species across the spectrum from plants to insects to photogenic, iconic species that we flock to see and celebrate.
Rogard Ross
Chesapeake, VA
