I would like to offer the following thoughts in support of the proposed Del-Mar Energy Pathway Project, including the proposed pipeline extension from Salisbury to Princess Anne, MD.
1) The pipeline route generally follows existing road and railroad rights-of-way, and the purported impacts are temporary and appear to be minimal on nontidal streams, nontidal wetlands and wetlands buffers. In total, less than one acre of land will be temporarily disturbed. In comparison, a new central station solar farm has permanent impacts and requires between 5–10 acres per megawatt.
2) Too often, natural gas is viewed as a competitor to renewables. In reality, natural gas is a necessary complement to renewables. For every MW of new wind and solar, you have to construct approximately 1 MW of fast start combustion turbines fueled with natural gas. How else do you keep the lights on when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine? Longer-term, we may get technology breakthroughs that allow us to economically store electricity from renewables, but right now we have no choice but to back up renewables with natural gas.
3) Natural gas does have some greenhouse gas emissions, but it is the cleanest fuel we have available. Natural gas has approximately half the greenhouse gas emissions of coal. New household appliances such as gas furnaces can burn natural gas at over 95% efficiency.
4) The proposed pipeline will spur economic development in a more sustainable way on the Eastern Shore. Will there be environmental impacts? Sure. But these impacts will be less than any of the current alternatives.
And, by burning more natural gas today, we will displace more egregious fossil fuels like coal and make it less of a challenge for our kids to clean up the environmental mess we leave behind.
Brad Johnson
President, ACN Energy Investments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.