Since I was little, I've taken hikes to explore the lush forest in my backyard, not knowing what wildlife I would encounter. As I’d continue my walk down to the creek that runs through the forest, I would often find oyster shells along the bank. Every time, the water looks so inviting that I would love to take a drink, though I never do because I’m sure it’s not safe. What many Americans don’t realize is that our drinking water might not be safe either because of contamination from a class of toxic synthetic chemicals called PFAS.
PFAS chemicals have been around since the 1940s and were originally used to coat nonstick cookware. They are known as “forever chemicals” because they never break down and can build up in the environment and our bodies. Exposure to PFAS is linked to cancer, immune system deficiencies, high cholesterol, low fertility and child development issues. Two of the primary ways PFAS enter our drinking water is through the use of firefighting foams and industrial discharges. In Maryland, the Department of the Environment has found traces of PFAS in our community drinking water systems.
Fortunately, Congress is able to address the toxics in our taps. Specifically, Congress should phase out the use of PFAS in firefighting foams, require the EPA to stop manufacturers from dumping PFAS in our waterways, and require the EPA to create drinking water regulations for PFAS.
With that end in mind, Environment America and U.S. PIRG, along with 80 other organizations, including Maryland’s Waterkeepers Chesapeake and Gunpowder Riverkeeper, recently submitted a letter to the U.S. Senate calling for legislation that protects our drinking water from PFAS. All Marylanders should seize this moment to call on our Senators to act.
Hajrah Jalil of Baltimore, MD
