The comments in the opinion column, Maryland must stop pretending that poultry waste is clean energy by Lilly Hawkins, are deserving of comment.
First of all according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation the two major sources of pollution of the Bay are auto exhaust and agricultural runoff. I think any measure to curb in any way either of these is a step in the right direction.
Preventing chicken waste from entering the Bay by any means is beneficial to the health of the Bay. Moreover, converting it to methane gas to be utilized and burned serves to limit the use of fossil fuel. The carbon dioxide resulting from using the gas is a much weaker "greenhouse" gas than the methane itself that otherwise would enter the atmosphere. Farmers have been utilizing the methane from livestock for years for heating purposes. It is a practical solution to keeping it out of the atmosphere because methane from whatever source is a much more potent "greenhouse" gas than carbon dioxide. The advantage of using methane from chicken manure is that it is not a fossil fuel and is sustainable.
Lastly, we should realize that there is really no such thing as "clean" energy. All forms of energy have an effect on the environment, not only in terms of emissions but also in terms of the ecological effects of the production and disposal of energy producing equipment and systems.
Keeping chicken manure out of our Bay by any means is a good thing.
Arthur H. Mensch, M.D., of West River, MD
