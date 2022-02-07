As an avid outdoorsman and waterfowl hunter on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for over 40 years, I am fairly attuned to the effects of ambient conditions on wildlife when I am in the field.
Over these many, many days spent in a duck blind or goose pit, I have experienced quite a few low altitude fly overs by pairs of Maryland Air National Guard A-10s, and occasional low-altitude fly overs by Navy F-16 Hornets out of the Patuxent River test center.
In every case they are loud, but very short lived; and in no case have I witnessed the fly over disturb or scatter ducks or geese sitting on the water or in a field.
They may have looked up, as I did, but it never seemed to have bothered them in any appreciable way.
Therefore, based on my experience, the protests of those saying that the proposed low-altitude fly over training in PA will disturb wildlife are unfounded.
J. Matthew McGlone of Towson, MD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.