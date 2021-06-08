I have previously written to the Bay Journal as well as the governor of Maryland, Harford County, County Executive and Health Department... and University of Maryland. Would you please investigate the effects of rock salt and brine on wells, streams, rivers, bay, and environment?
I read your journal and read about plastic, trash, farm runoff, etc. The state and counties use thousands of tons of rock salt and brine to treat snow, but there is no mention of the chloride in our water and its effects on humans and wildlife. No only is chloride in our water, rock salt and brine cause significant damage to vehicles (rust, brakes, drums, calipers, etc.) and roads.
Thank you for considering this problem.
