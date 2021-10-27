Whitney Pipkin’s article, Plastic bag fees pass in Northern Virginia, paints a rosy picture of the regressive carryout bag taxes rapidly spreading across the state but ignores the limitations of these policies and their negative effects on Virginia families.
Across the country and across the commonwealth, Virginia families are facing rising costs for food, fuel and just about everything else. These new taxes couldn’t come at a worse time, particularly amid uncertainty about the trajectory of the still-raging pandemic.
While a tax of five cents per bag may not mean much to the activists pushing these policies, for struggling Virginia families, the taxes represent just one more burden amidst the economic challenges our country faces. And despite wish-casting by advocates, research from the University of Ottawa on bag fees makes it clear that our vulnerable neighbors are more likely to be burdened by these fees.
Now just isn’t the right time to be adding costs at the checkout counter to try to force consumers and stores to switch to more expensive and impossible to recycle plastic reusable bags imported from overseas.
Instead, we should work together to promote increased recycling of American-made plastic grocery bags through the industry-pioneered convenient store take-back programs. After all, like activists like to say, it’s as simple as bringing your bags back to the store.
Zachary Taylor
Director of the American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance
