Gill netters in the shallows around Fleeton Point in Reedville, VA, are destroying the striper population. In a few weeks recently, four large striper bass along with two sturgeon have washed up on my shore.
I reported this to the marine police, and they were certain these fish were killed in the small gill nets. The officer stated that the netters are not allowed to keep sturgeon or striper bass larger than 36 inches, so they just float them to wash up on the shore for scavengers. The stripers that washed up on my shoreline were 44 inches, 38 inches and two at 37 inches. The sturgeon were approximately 24 inches and 39 inches.
My shoreline is only 200 feet long. I can’t imagine how many fish are killed and wasted along the entire shorelines around the Chesapeake Bay. This is why all other states that border the Bay other than Virginia have outlawed the use of these small gill nets.
I’ve also started filming the netters that haul from the net in front of my property, and every day they pull anywhere from 50 to 150 juvenile stripers or drum (12 inches to 20 inches) from one small net. In the last three weeks they have killed well over 1,000 juvenile striper bass. This is only one net, and there are eight to ten nets in this area. Therefore, it’s possible that over the last three weeks they could have killed over 10,000 juvenile striper and puppy drum. I have photographs of the fish that have washed up and recordings of the daily fish haul for proof of this massive fish kill.
How do we stop this?
John Taggart of Reedville, VA
