Wonderful article on old growth forest preservation in your December issue. However I must quibble with Ad Crable's statement that forest "once blanketed most of the United States." It would appear that the author never traveled to the Great Plains nor the expanse of the arid West to make such a statement. Keep up the good work!
Ed Sabin
Pasadena, MD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.