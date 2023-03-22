“Unfortunately, the status quo isn’t working for us or our environment,” Beth McGee of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation writes of agriculture in her March commentary in the Bay Journal. She cites statistics that indicate seven out of 10 applications for conservation practices go unfunded and suggests we lobby the Federal Farm Bill for more funding.
Instead, what about getting the stakeholders together to really change the status quo? The current method of delivering farm conservation practices is approaching 100 years old. Originally, this innovative model channeled federal technology through the soil conservation districts to get voluntary adoption of new conservation practices as farmers saw the benefits to the farm and their bottom line. Now we require our conservation professionals to spend hours writing plans to justify decade-old proven conservation practices that the public continues to pay for.
The Nature Conservancy proposes that, to meet a goal of 50% of all cropland having soil health practices by 2030, we adopt entrepreneurial ways to deliver the services. The World Wildlife Fund suggests we emphasize nature-based solutions such as restoring forests and wetlands. Some suggest it is time to link practices like conservation tillage and cover crops to price supports and crop insurance to free up both human capital and dollars to provide greater assistance to start-ups, local fresh food and beverage producers, and legacy equity issues.
Fortunately, Maryland has its own funding for farm conservation practices and Gov. Moore and Kevin Atticks, secretary of agriculture, have backgrounds in entrepreneurial endeavors. What would happen if conservation leaders like the Bay Foundation, Nature Conservancy and the riverkeepers worked with the Farm Bureau and soil conservation districts to try innovative business models to accelerate the adoption of desired practices to assist farmers and protect our environment? Isn’t time to try something new?
Wally Lippincott of Baltimore, MD
