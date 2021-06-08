Drop a pin anywhere on a map these days, and you’re bound to find a community struggling with PFAS contamination. The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s statewide mosquito spraying is now in full force for the summer season, putting 2,100 communities at risk for water contamination. Families across the state now have to worry whether the water coming out the tap is safe enough to drink, cook and clean with — it doesn’t have to be this way.
There is a federal solution available to fund the testing and clean-up of these forever chemicals. The WATER (Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity and Reliability) Act provides permanent funding for water infrastructure, including projects to address water contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The bill guarantees that money is available every year, so communities don’t have to wait around for the budget process to conclude before ensuring reliable access to safe, clean drinking water.
Maryland Senators Cardin and Van Hollen must work to make sure the WATER Act is passed with the infrastructure package so we can start making real progress on cleaning up our communities’ drinking water.
Rianna Eckel
Senior Organizer, Food & Water Action
