Just a note on the large photo of the commercial fyke net's catch used with the March Bay Naturalist column. It bordered on the obscene. The obviously dead catch, while numerous, contained very few yellow perch — the only fish of commercial value. There were, however, large quantities of bluegills, sunfish, large mouth bass, carp, crappie, catfish and a few suckers. All of these fish would eventually be discarded by netters as useless and of no value. It always amazes me that you continue to romanticize this 17th century industry while in reality it continues to be quite destructive to Tidewater fish populations. You really ought to rethink your priorities.
Dennis Doyle of Annapolis, MD
(0) comments
