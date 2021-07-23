I just read the article, Dolphins ‘all over the place’ in Chesapeake Bay, by Whitney Pipkin. This article, and what seems to be general opinion in most media, is that these dolphins are a good thing. I suggest they are not. They are already upsetting the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay. These dolphins are destroying the striped bass/rockfish population. This year the bass have been pushed to the far reaches of the northern Chesapeake Bay. Charter fishing captains are already losing their livelihood. The striped bass are a food source similar to oysters and crabs. I would hope that our leaders will focus how the keep the dolphins out of the Chesapeake and not on how to protect or promote them.
Philip Reck
York, PA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.