We, the Delmarva Land and Litter Collaborative (DLLC), would like to share our perspective on the Bay Journal’s Jan. 13 article, Delmarva chicken ammonia debate remains up in the air.
The DLLC is a group of 30 representatives from the agricultural, environmental, academic and regulatory communities. We work together to identify and share science-based solutions in support of healthy ecosystems and farming on the Delmarva Peninsula. We use data and discussion as the foundation for identifying solutions through fact-based dialogue.
The recent article conflates the DLLC’s Ammonia Emissions from Poultry Production paper and webinar with the Lower Eastern Shore Ambient Air Monitoring Project led by the Maryland Department of the Environment in partnership with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, the Campbell Foundation and Delmarva Chicken Association. The DLLC is not affiliated with this project. However, there is limited information on ammonia air emissions in this region, and the DLLC reviewed this publicly available monitoring data to assess current findings and determine additional data gaps.
Modeling ammonia emissions and their fate and impacts is a complex problem — which is precisely why we’re leaning in to address it. DLLC members spent two years speaking with national experts and evaluating the best available science. Our paper summarizes what we learned, and the objective of our December webinar was to present the findings, data gaps and research needed to improve ammonia modeling.
To truly make progress within complex environmental systems, we must all work together with trust and clarity. When a product is released by the DLLC, 100% of its diverse voting members must approve the data sources and conclusions. The result is that the public can be assured the information the DLLC provides is science-based, well-supported, and positioned to inform solutions that can succeed.
We invite readers to visit delmarvalandandlitter.net to learn more about the DLLC.
Josh Hastings & Holly Porter
Co-chairs of the Delmarva Land and Litter Collaborative
