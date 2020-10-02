The pursuit of the Del-Mar natural gas pipeline is misguided and represents a lack of innovative thinking about how to drive economic growth in Somerset County.
There are alternatives to the pipeline that county leaders, the Maryland Department of the Environment, state lawmakers and Governor Hogan should consider. Rather than relying on natural gas to power its future, Somerset should electrify and steadily reduce its reliance on nonrenewable energy. This makes sense environmentally and economically: For every dollar invested, renewable energy creates three times more jobs than the fossil fuel industry.
To electrify, the county should promote the use of electric heat pumps, which will lower energy bills for Somerset customers in the long run. A study the consulting firm Energy + Environmental Economics conducted for California found that building electrification and the use of electric heat pumps for space and water heating result in lower energy bills in the long run compared with other forms of energy.
Geothermal energy is another option, especially for schools and municipal buildings. In Maryland, Johns Hopkins University, McDaniel College, Harford Community College, and St. Johns College, all use geothermal energy.
Wind and solar energy are additional lower-cost ways Somerset can meet its energy needs and drive economic development. The cost of utility-scale solar has dropped about 13 percent annually over the past five years, wind costs have dropped seven percent and the downward trend for both is expected to continue. The natural gas and pipeline industries are in decline, making wind and solar the long-term, fiscally sound choices.
We need to replace outdated and highly polluting energy and boost the economy in Somerset County. Let’s take this opportunity to do it in a way that damages the environment the least, protects the health of residents, and creates the most jobs.
Robert Wald
Silver Spring, MD
