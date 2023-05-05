Maryland may as well wave goodbye to its favorite signature tasty treat and a critical part of its Chesapeake Bay food web. A 2022 survey performed through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources estimated that the blue crab population is currently at 227 million within the Bay, a 500 million drop in the population since 2012 and the lowest population count ever recorded.
Clearly, something is going on with the Chesapeake Bay.
One cause could be dead zones — areas with such low levels of oxygen almost nothing can survive. These can arise in natural ways, but in recent years human causes such as agricultural/urban runoff and treated wastewater bring excess nutrients into the Bay, amplifying dead zones and their ability to suffocate ecosystems. Warming temperatures, slow or stagnant winds, and increased rainfall all contribute to increases in algae blooms and dead zones.
Coincidentally, the average temperature for the Chesapeake in July of 2021 was 81.5°F. Great for beaching but not so much for crabs, and the Chesapeake water temperatures have increased by roughly 2°F since the 1960s with no indication of slowing down. The Bay is pushing these crustaceans to their limits, and it may prompt blue crabs to find better, healthier waters.
The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the world and the problems at hand are daunting but not irreversible. Insisting that the Bay states (especially Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland) all meet their predetermined 2025 pollution reduction deadline is the least we can do to preserve this unique ecosystem and all the organisms and people that depend upon it.
I, for one, would hate to imagine a day where someone would need to travel outside the Bay region to even get a glimpse (or taste) of Maryland blue crabs.
Alexandra Wettengel of Dameron, MD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.