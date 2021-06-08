I appreciated the article, A spring without birds? Our fault, ours to fix, by Kathy Reshetiloff in the May issue of the Bay Journal.
The advice to go easy on pesticides as one small measure that might improve the possible survival of birds appears to be very sound. This raises a number of questions that could be addressed by journal contributors with possible help from enterprising environmental health students attending colleges and university in our area. There is widespread use of herbicides and pesticides throughout the Chesapeake Bay drainage area, but I suspect there is considerable variability in use by county.
Why not publish a tally of the amounts of these products used by each county in the Bay Journal? A map showing the usage should highlight the differences. There undoubtedly are differences in factors affecting use by county that might explain some of the differences, but do we really need to be spraying all the drainage ditches where herbicides flow directly into the waterways? Do we really want to be counties to be sponsoring and encouraging spraying broad spectrum insecticides in areas near the waterways?
Perhaps some of our environmentally concerned county personnel will learn something from the differences in use by county that might lead to reductions in use that could have an impact on bird survival.
