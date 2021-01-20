Regarding “Can the bay region dredge its way out of Conowingo Dam problem?”: Inflammatory headlines and simplistic questions do not help deliver informed, holistic solutions for the Bay watershed.
MDE has always emphasized pollution prevention as the guiding and enduring principle here. In my interview with you I began, as always, with the need for pollution prevention, upstream and upwind, using a range of strategies, including regulation and innovation. Dredging has some promise as one of the important strategies to prevent continual pollution leakage and a flood of debris with increasing climate risks, but the quality of the sediment must be determined and the cost effectiveness and co-benefits (such as habitat creation and climate adaptation) must become clearer before the market-based solution can take hold and grow.
By excluding my emphasis on pollution prevention and the state’s continuing actions upstream of the dam, with other states, and with Exelon over river restoration, other than dredging, you are pushing readers into extreme camps trying to make a false choice between dredging as a silver bullet, or not. It is not, but it certainly has promise as a component of environmental restoration and climate resiliency.
Ben Grumbles
Maryland Environment Secretary
