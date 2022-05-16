Several years ago, there were a few ducks at Lake Waterford/Magothy River in Maryland, and then none, because Canada geese moved in. The geese frequent the playing fields that children use. Even small catchment ponds near Lake Waterford have become home to the geese. The geese have multiplied and occasionally pluck grass from the lawns of homeowners. Are they still considered a source of pollution at Lake Waterford? How might Canada geese adversely affect fish in the Magothy?
Linda Heil of Pasadena, MD
