I'm writing in regards to the recent article about timber harvest near the Camp Peary airfield in Virginia. I'm retired, but I am the former head of the Natural Resources Program at Naval Facilities Command and Manager of Headquarters US Marine Corps Natural and Cultural Resources Program. Additionally, I grew up on the York River directly across from Camp Peary.
I want to emphasize that the work was done by professionals and in complete compliance with all federal laws and the Camp Peary Integrated Natural Resource Management Plan, which is available for public review. Further, the statement that protecting wetlands and the estuary is irrelevant to the base is false. All work is conducted to the maximum extent practicable with the Virginia Coastal Management Plan, with erosion control measures fully employed. In addition, the notion that trimming or topping the trees is a viable alternative is false. This activity would result in disease and killing the trees.
Department of Defense public lands play an essential role in maintaining homeland security and are also important for safeguarding the nation’s natural resources. The DoD’s annual budget for environmental programs is 3.6 billion dollars, of which 445 million is devoted to natural and cultural resources. In the case of Camp Peary, the base was there before the homes on the creek were built. The DoD has an active program to deal with this encroachment problem as populations and development increases. Unfortunately, there is often not the ability to have large buffers or natural view sheds. In this case, the good of the country was not able to please all individuals. Airfield accidents and fatalities caused by tree obstructions and wildlife collisions happen everyday. The DoD and the FAA manage this for the good of all, including nearby residents.
Mary D. Hassell
Germantown, MD
