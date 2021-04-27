The article, Plan to widen congested Capital beltway fuels fierce debate, presents both sides of the argument on whether to proceed with the Managed Lanes Project. Governor Hogan has forged ahead with his plan to widen I-495 and I-270 with paid toll lanes. Without seeking counsel from Montgomery County Executive Elrich or the Montgomery County Council, he has pursued a Public-Private Partnership (P3) and has already initiated the pre-development phase with the private company.
The article incorrectly claims that most Montgomery County residents approve of this project. Montgomery County Council Member Hucker argues that more equitable transit was not addressed in the plan. The pricy toll lanes will only serve the affluent. The increased capacity will encourage more people to drive rather than relying on transit such as MARC or Metro. As occurred with the debunked Purple Line P3, Hogan's promise of a free ride for taxpayers may be a dream. To win approval of county officials, Comptroller Franchot negotiated funding for transit as part of the agreement. However, transit is absent in the draft.
Governor Hogan has consistently underfunded transit in favor of highway expansion. An example of this is the canceled Baltimore Redline that would have provided access to many sustainable jobs, and be a boom for the city's economy. Highway expansion does not reduce congestion in the long run. By encouraging more vehicle traffic, our state's goal of significantly reducing greenhouse gases is debunked.
The predominance of telework due to the pandemic has resulted in a 10 to 20% reduction in rush hour traffic. This policy, deemed successful, will continue at least part time long after the majority of the population has been vaccinated. Should not the Managed Lanes Project be reevaluated in a few months after more employees have returned to the office?
Gail Landy
Gaithersburg, MD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.