I want to add the book A Place Like No Other by Sinclair and Beyers to those books referenced. I had the good fortune to visit the Serengeti, and this book was my guide. It is relevant to the Chesapeake Bay because, while fortunately still intact, the Serengeti is experiencing threats of human encroachment and climate change. The book takes the scientific principles of the Serengeti and applies them to how those threats might be met. The book also applies the processes to other large landscapes.
In short, as Tom Horton indicated, we need to use tools such as these to reimagine what we want and what is scientifically possible for the Bay watershed. Continuing the business as usual, as suggested by Prost and Land, will only result in continued failing grades for our efforts and ultimately a loss of interest.
The following is an example of how we might look differently at things. While in Tanzania I saw horrific erosion. It reminded me of the pictures of erosion in the Mid-Atlantic after the clearing of forests decades ago. Fortunately, our landowners and farmers with the assistance of conservation agencies eliminated similar gullies, some of which were two stories deep, and have greatly reduced soil runoff. Can more be done? Yes, but most likely the last increment can be better achieved through new conservation practices focused on soil and forest health.
I hope Tom Horton’s article and its contrast with the succeeding articles leads to a process to create a new vision for the Bay.
Wally Lippincott of Baltimore, MD
