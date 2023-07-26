Efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay have been underway for close to four decades. Improvements have been made to the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed, but many restoration goals have not been met. We are doing a disservice to the public with promises that the Chesapeake Bay can be “cleaned up.”
Giving the impression that the entire Bay can be cleaned up is not unlike saying cancer can be eradicated everywhere, in all of its forms. Both statements are inspirational but not realistic. Similar to the battle against cancer, we can make progress toward improving portions of the Bay and its watershed through greater prevention and improved treatments, but we won’t heal the whole ecosystem.
The Chesapeake Bay restoration partnership, which includes a wide network of federal and state agencies, academic institutions and local governments and organizations, was established in 1983. About every 10 years they agree on goals and actions for restoring the Bay and its watershed.
The most recent Chesapeake Bay agreement was signed in 2014 with 10 goals and 31 outcomes. The goals range from addressing fisheries, habitat and water quality to community engagement, education and climate resiliency. Many outcomes are coming due in 2025, but the outlook for meeting them is mixed. According to the Chesapeake Bay Program: Two outcomes have been completed, 11 outcomes are “on course” to reach their target, 11 are off course and the rest are uncertain.
According to the Bay Program’s Chesapeake Progress website, most of the outcomes currently on course are related to goals for land conservation, public access and sustainable fisheries. There has been progress toward conserving 2 million additional acres of land from the 7.8 million acres that were protected in 2010. The outcome to add 300 new public access sites by 2025 is nearly 80% complete. The construction of oyster reefs has exceeded the target for adding them in 10 Bay tributaries.
But many outcomes for the remaining goals are off course or uncertain — especially water quality. Reducing nutrient pollution in the Bay is off course despite 40 years of being the top priority of the states and federal government. Water quality conditions in the Bay are still lagging, with only about one-third of the tidal waters meeting conditions necessary for healthy fish, crabs and underwater grasses.
Recent articles in the Bay Journal discuss the challenges of reducing nutrients from agriculture, the largest source in the watershed. A new report from the scientific community says that existing programs designed to curb urban and farm runoff are unlikely to attain their nutrient reduction goals, even with increased funding. New ways are needed to address these issues in the future.
As a new Chesapeake watershed agreement is being considered for beyond 2025, there is an opportunity for the organizations involved in the partnership to consider more realistic goals for the future — and increased public input and involvement are critical for success. Some considerations for the next agreement include:
Focus more on benefits to people.
Several goals in the current agreement focus on people (public access, environmental literacy and stewardship), but more emphasis is needed. Goals should expand to include direct benefits to people and their communities, such as protecting drinking water, making fish safer to eat and having places to recreate.
Conserve what we cherish.
We need to protect lands important to people, fish and wildlife needs before they are lost to development or the impacts of climate change. Conservation is like preventative medicine — protecting land is less costly than restoring degraded areas.
Have more realistic goals.
We need to stop giving the impression that water quality and habitats for fish and wildlife can be restored to conditions found in the Bay 400 years ago, but we can strive for improvements. For example, we should avoid unrealistic language for goals such as “restoring water quality for the entire Bay” or “eliminating the impacts of toxic contaminants,” because such language creates false expectations.
The monitoring data show only slight improvement in water quality conditions for the entire Bay after 40 years of nutrient reduction efforts. So, let’s set more achievable goals focused on improving portions of the Bay that are most important for fish, waterfowl and recreation. A recent report by the Bay Program’s Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee suggests focusing restoration on the Bay’s shallow waters, which are the most critical for living resources.
Have more locally focused actions. Over the years, theChesapeake partnership has focused primarily on reducing nutrients to improve water quality in the Bay. But it lacked a strategic approach for how these efforts can provide additional benefits to other goals and local communities.
For example, actions to reduce nutrients to the Bay will also improve local streams and increase habitat for freshwater fisheries, thereby increasing their value and enjoyment for surrounding communities. If the public becomes more aware of local benefits, more targeted improvements can be made one lawn, one farm and one community at a time.
A new Chesapeake agreement having more realistic, locally focused goals is needed in the future. Having goals that more directly benefit the public will increase their involvement and result in more sustainable progress.
Scott Phillips recently retired from the U.S Geological Survey after a career of working on environmental issues, including with the Chesapeake Bay partnership.
