Many of the intersections between climate change and public health concerns are visible. Flooding caused by sea level rise, for example, directly puts human health at risk when homes and businesses go underwater.
Some of these intersections are less obvious. One is the impact that climate change will have on pathogens such as Vibrio parahaemolyticus and V. vulnificus, two species of the vibrio bacteria found in coastal waters around the world — including the Chesapeake Bay.
V. cholerae, which causes cholera, may be the most well-known species of vibrio, but its strong preference for freshwater environments excludes it from much of the Bay. Meanwhile, the parahaemolyticus and vulnificus species thrive in warm brackish water and can be found in the Bay every summer.
Many of us who spend time on or near the Bay have heard of vibrio at one point or another. Talk of “flesh-eating bacteria” can, unsurprisingly, spread quickly through communities. As Chesapeake waters warm, gradually becoming more hospitable to vibrio, I think it’s time to take a more serious look at this dangerous microorganism.
Both V. parahaemolyticus and V. vulnificus can survive and reproduce independently in water, without a host. Both also sometimes attach to algae and sediment particles, allowing them to be consumed and hosted by filter-feeding oysters. Because of this, V. parahaemolyticus is the most common cause of seafood-associated food poisoning in the U.S., responsible for more than 45,000 cases per year. V. parahaemolyticus can also, though less commonly, infect humans through open wounds exposed to the water, causing skin infections and earning it the flesh-eating nickname. The medical term is necrotizing fasciitis.
Both forms of V. parahaemolyticus infection are usually self-resolving or require only moderate antibiotic intervention for healthy adults, but they can be more troublesome for elderly or immunocompromised people.
V. vulnificus infections are much rarer, with an estimated 100–300 cases per year in the U.S., but they are significantly more lethal. Unlike V. parahaemolyticus, it is more common to contract a V. vulnificus infection through an open wound, although seafood-associated infections are still possible. The mortality rate for wound-associated V. vulnificus infections is around 25%, and for the rarer seafood-associated infections can be greater than 50%.
Over the past few decades, both types of vibrio infections in the U.S. have been increasing. While the exact rate is difficult to pin down due to underreporting, the CDC observed a 78% increase in known vibrio infections between 1996 and 2006. This is likely because both species of vibrio, with rapid replication times of 8–9 minutes in favorable conditions, are incredibly responsive to their environment — and their environment is becoming more hospitable as the climate changes.
Vibrio abundance mainly depends on water temperature. Optimal temperatures have been shown in lab environments to be around 38 degrees C (100 F). Although the Bay never reaches temperatures even close to that, abundance has also been shown to increase steeply with temperatures above 15 degrees C (59 F).
The pathogen’s presence in the Chesapeake has always peaked in the late summer, when water temperatures are at their highest. As summer highs increase, and as waters warm sooner and cool later, it is likely that vibrio will become more abundant and the period of highest risk will last longer.
Many other factors will influence vibrio presence, abundance, spatial extent and infection rates in the future Bay. There are too many to discuss in detail here, but some notable mentions include salinity, turbidity, algae blooms and oyster populations — not to mention how and how often we interact with Bay water.
To make a complicated situation simple, the scientific consensus is that water temperature is the main determinant of vibrio abundance, and that in a warmer world there will be more vibrio in the Chesapeake’s waters and oysters.
It is worth contemplating how our collective relationship with the Bay might change if five, 10 or 20 years from now, we start seeing genuine vibrio epidemics in Chesapeake communities. For now, the risk of contracting vibrio from swimming in the Bay or eating raw oysters remains relatively low. But if we’ve learned anything from the past few years, it’s that avoiding disease in the first place is far easier than managing a rampant outbreak. I’m not suggesting that we stop swimming in the Bay or eating raw oysters — what a grim world that would be. Rather, this is a plea for us to collectively to keep a closer eye on vibrio before we are forced to do so.
NOAA has been tracking vibrio occurrence in the Bay and elsewhere since 2005. Their findings are publicly available at products.coastalscience.noaa.gov/vibrioforecast. Scroll down to the U.S. map on that page and click the “Chesapeake Bay” label. That takes you to a variety of models that can help you assess risk and make informed decisions about whether to swim or eat oysters on any given day, anywhere in the Bay.
The NOAA tracker is hard to find, though, unless you know it exists, and nonscientific people might find it less than user-friendly. So I think it’s time for state and local governments to step up and integrate these data into their public health alert systems. Beaches and boat ramps could post alerts the same way they warn of unhealthy levels of algae or fecal coliform. Seafood markets and restaurants could be required to include specific warnings about raw oysters.
But until those things happen, I suggest that you become your own vibrio “tracker.” Bookmark the NOAA web page and check it whenever you’re heading for a Bay beach or hankering for oysters on a half shell. That little ounce of prevention is our best bet for the moment.
Kelsey Bonham is a 2022 graduate of Colgate University with a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Geography and is currently based in Norfolk, VA. When not writing or sailing, she is an environmental educator with the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.
The views expressed by opinion columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.