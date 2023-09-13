“I really hate cancer,” Russ Baxter wrote in an April 2019 blog posting. Our friend and colleague, and longtime advocate for the Chesapeake Bay, received a diagnosis of appendix cancer in September 2008. Fifteen years later, in July 2023, nine days after his 67th birthday, Russ lost his battle with cancer.
Russ spent more than three decades working on the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay and the protection of Virginia’s other natural resources. Russ would laugh when we joked with him that he couldn’t keep a job over those 30-some years. Witness his career timeline:
- Grassroots coordinator for the Virginia office of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation
- Virginia director of the Chesapeake Bay Commission
- Director of the Virginia Environmental Network
- Once again, Virginia director of the Chesapeake Bay Commission
- Virginia deputy secretary of Natural Resources for Chesapeake Bay (under Secretary W. Tayloe Murphy, Russ’s mentor and friend)
- Deputy director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation
- Chesapeake Bay coordinator for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality
- Once again, Virginia deputy secretary of Natural Resources for Chesapeake Bay (under Secretary Molly Ward, and his favorite four years of his career)
- Virginia secretary of Natural Resources (for one brief but pride-filled month)
- Once again, deputy director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation
Russ’ career, and his bounce back and forth from one leadership position in Virginia to another, reflected not only the every-four-year turnover that occurs with Virginia’s governors but also multiple administrations’ recognition of his strong policy knowledge and experience as well as his well-earned respect in Virginia and beyond its borders.
Russ loved the work he did. Russ once said, “I’m a good bureaucrat.” And he was: His career in public service was his calling. No one ever doubted Russ’s commitment to public service or to natural resource protection.
As a high-level, long-term Virginian partner within the watershedwide Chesapeake Bay Program restoration partnership, Russ represented Virginia’s interests with expertise, consistency and insight. He was well known and well respected as a strong proponent for both Virginia and the larger partnership, often working to ensure that everyone was represented at the table, engaged in collaborative decision-making and fully accountable to carrying out their shared commitments.
The true nature of the person we knew was revealed by his battle with cancer in his third decade of public service. While cancer hardly defined Russ, it was a pervasive presence in his life over the last 15 years. Diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer, doctors were not optimistic about his chances for long-term survival. In fact, the initial diagnosis gave him only two years.
Russ lived – not merely survived – 15 more years. His multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy would have fully defeated most of us. Not Russ. He bounced back more than once, each time perhaps a bit more worn around the edges than the time before, but nonetheless fully alive. Time and time again, Russ beat the odds and returned to his family, his cycling and his work. We all saw Russ’ quiet strength throughout his cancer battle.
Russ’ strength came from his family and his cycling. He wrote in the 2019 blog, “I’ve ridden as much as possible during the last 10 years with depressingly long breaks as I recovered from surgery or fended off the effects of chemo. I have to say, cycling, in many ways, gave me reason to live (after my loving wife and children, my extended family, my valued colleagues and good friends). When I am on a bike, I am not a cancer patient; I’m a cyclist, I’m a racer, I’m fit and I’m happy.” Russ rode up until a month or two before his death.
When we remember Russ, what predominantly comes to mind is not the high expectations he placed on himself or the courage and strength that drove his amazing ability to work for more than a decade beyond his initial cancer diagnosis. Instead, we remember his repeated jokes, wisecracks and snickers; his wry smile and twinkling eyes; his ever-present, always ready-to-release chuckle.
What Russ displayed and shared with us was something highly intangible: He was a genuine, funny, sincere, caring individual whose simple presence alone reflected what is innately good in a human being.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, upon receiving notice of Russ’ entry into hospice, made a personal call to Russ from Singapore to share his concern. Upon hearing of Russ’ death, the governor wrote that he was “heartbroken” at the loss. The governor added that “no one outworked Russ, and no one fought harder for cleaner air, cleaner water and a vibrant Chesapeake Bay. He will be so sorely missed, but there is no doubt his legacy will have an impact on the lives of Virginians and all who call the Chesapeake Bay basin home for generations to come.”
As the governor noted, Russ’ legacy will certainly have an impact on our lives. We are grateful to have counted him among our friends and colleagues. Perhaps he is now cycling across the heavens on an eternally joyful bike ride.
Roy Hoagland is a senior program officer at the Virginia Environmental Endowment and former vice president of Environmental Protection and Restoration for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Richard Batiuk is the former associate director for Science, Analysis and Implementation at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program Office.
