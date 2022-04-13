In all of the discussions of toll lanes for the American Legion Bridge, which carries Interstate 495 over the Potomac River west of Washington, DC, something big has been left out: the project’s adverse impacts on the Potomac and people who use it for recreation.
The section of the river that flows under this bridge is a priceless scenic and historic resource enjoyed by thousands of canoe and kayak paddlers, anglers and birders.
It is anticipated that the construction of the bridge will take five years and double the size of the current one. This will inevitably harm natural and recreational experiences and the river itself. Increased noise, restriction of the channel with barges, riprap and heavy equipment are certainties, and intermittent closures of the river to recreational boating are very likely.
And will rocks and concrete be placed in the Potomac channel to allow access by construction equipment? The Maryland Department of Transportation does not say.
Beyond the initial construction, MDOT’s most recent draft environmental document for the project says the new bridge will “allow for future superstructure modifications and additional foundation and future superstructure capacity.” What additional harm does this portend for the Potomac River? Will new superstructure supports be required? Again, MDOT does not say.
The Potomac River is nationally recognized as an important historic, scenic and recreational waterway. The section of the river within 5 miles of the bridge is a navigable waterway for small craft and was used by Native Americans before the arrival of Europeans. George Washington plied the river throughout his life and planned for a canal upriver from Georgetown.
Two of the 11 nationally designated scenic land and water trails in the U.S. run under the American Legion Bridge:
< The Park Service’s Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail network traverses hundreds of miles, from the mouth of the Potomac to the Allegheny Highlands in Pennsylvania. It passes through 20 NPS-managed areas and the C&O Canal National Historical Park.
< The Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail follows the explorer’s map and written accounts and is the nation’s first all-water national historic trail. It connects dozens of national wildlife refuges, parks and trails, encompassing 3,000 miles and 15,000 years of culture. MDOT’s environmental documentation fails to even mention the impact of bridge construction on these monumental historic and recreational sites.
Maryland has designated the Potomac in Montgomery County as a “scenic waterway” under the state Department of Natural Resources’ Scenic and Wild Rivers System. The state policy is to “preserve and protect the natural values of these rivers,” including a requirement for state and local governments to “take whatever action is necessary to protect and enhance the qualities of a designated river” (emphasis added). Even so, MDOT does not appear to have consulted the state’s Wild Rivers Advisory Council regarding impacts to the river as a scenic, recreational and historic resource.
In its literature for the Potomac Heritage Trail, the NPS says “outdoor recreation opportunities are increasingly recognized as an important contributor to local, regional and state economies and an important component of healthy communities.”
We know that thousands of people use the river near and under the American Legion Bridge every year. Both the NPS and Maryland have recognized this section of the Potomac as a significant resource. But MDOT has yet to assess how replacing the bridge will adversely affect the river and the people who use it. The department must describe how it can and will avoid adverse impacts.
Washington, DC, resident David Cottingham is chair of the Canoe Cruisers Association, the area’s oldest and largest whitewater canoeing and kayaking organization.
The views expressed by opinion columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
